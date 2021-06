We’ve been hearing for some time now that eventually Instagram and Facebook will hide like counts on your posts on their platforms. They have been doing studies and tests on how visible popularity impacts usage and at the same time the mental health of their users. It looks like they have now come up with a sort of compromise: removing the like counts will be up to the user. They have started rolling this out on Instagram but it’s only applicable to the feed and not other parts of the app or even on Facebook.