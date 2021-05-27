Jessica Lindahl

Jessica Sue Lindahl, age 44, of Pine City, Minn. passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Jessica was born on November 6, 1976 to Dennis and Sandra (Osmundson) Helseth in Elbow Lake, MN. She grew up in the Elbow Lake area and graduated from West Central Area High Schools in May of 1995. In 1996 Jessica married Seth Engelstad on August 30th and started college the same year. Jessica attended Moorhead State University, graduating with a bachelor degree in May of 2000. Once she completed college Jessica wasted no time getting started in her business career, specializing in marketing and becoming a loan originator. On August 8, 2013 Jessica married Scott Lindahl and they made their home together in the Hinckley area until moving to Pine City a few years ago. Jessica always believed in being part of the community and helping out wherever she could. She was a member of the Sandstone Area Chamber of Commerce and founder of Faith in Action through First Lutheran Church. Jessica was also a part of countless volunteer opportunities that included the FCI Sandstone Job Fair and the Hinckley-Finlayson High School scholarship committee. Jessica helped with organizing youth sports and coaching the children too. There were many things that brought a smile to Jessica’s face, especially spending time with family, at the cabin or being on the lake. She also enjoyed golfing, online shopping, decorating, DIY projects, cooking, and photography.