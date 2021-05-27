MLWR defeats Rush City

It was a busy week for the bats and the Moose Lake Willow River baseball players this past week playing five games and traveling many miles. Monday, May 3, Silver Bay came to Moose Lake winning 4-11 over the Rebels. Two Harbors rallied for a big victory of 8-17 over the Rebels at Moose Lake on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Rebels had a long road trip to Grand Marais to face Cook County, losing 3-9 with the rain coming down and the artic wind blowing in off of Lake Superior. On Friday they were down south in Minnewaska to play two games using wood bats. Minnewaska won 1-12 in the first game. In the second game of the evening, they played Spectrum of Elk River. The Rebels got the victory 6-5 in an exciting finish.