Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moose Lake, MN

MLWR defeats Rush City

By Mary Ellen Dewey Recipe@pinecountycourier.com
mlstargazette.com
 5 days ago

Moose Lake Willow River’s baseball team defeated Rush City 13-8 on Wednesday at Moose Lake. On Friday, May 21, the Mora Mustangs were in Moose Lake for baseball taking a late lead from the Rebels 15-6. All the Rebel players were back from the COVID-19 isolation. Rush City started out...

www.mlstargazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moose Lake, MN
City
Rush City, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Proctor, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#Final Score#Hits#The Mora Mustangs#Rebels#Rush City Tigers 8#The Game#7aa Playoffs#River#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Moose Lake, MNmlstargazette.com

MLWR played five games this week

It was a busy week for the bats and the Moose Lake Willow River baseball players this past week playing five games and traveling many miles. Monday, May 3, Silver Bay came to Moose Lake winning 4-11 over the Rebels. Two Harbors rallied for a big victory of 8-17 over the Rebels at Moose Lake on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Rebels had a long road trip to Grand Marais to face Cook County, losing 3-9 with the rain coming down and the artic wind blowing in off of Lake Superior. On Friday they were down south in Minnewaska to play two games using wood bats. Minnewaska won 1-12 in the first game. In the second game of the evening, they played Spectrum of Elk River. The Rebels got the victory 6-5 in an exciting finish.
Moose Lake, MNmlstargazette.com

MLWR wins Invitational Track Meet

Moose Lake Willow River Track and Field held an Invitational Varsity Track and Field meet on Tuesday, May 4. MLWR won the girls’ division with 103 points. They were followed by Barnum with 77 points; Cook County 75; Cromwell 64; South Ridge 58; Wrenshall 54; and Carlton 52. MLWR also won the boys’ division with 157 points. Barnum was second with 109 points; South Ridge 90; Cromwell 41; Wrenshall 40; Carlton 34; and Cook County 31.
Barnum, MNmlstargazette.com

MLWR softball team holds Barnum to two runs

Moose Lake Willow River Rebel’s softball team welcomed the Barnum Bombers to the Willow River Softball Field on Tuesday, April 27. The Rebels were able to hold the Bombers to two runs, winning the game 6-2. For the Rebels, Alexis Hoffman went all seven innings on the mound, allowing five...
Moose Lake, MNmlstargazette.com

MLWR boys’ track team ties for first at Northwestern

On Friday, April 30, the Moose Lake Willow River Boys’ Track and Field team tied for first with Northwestern. Superior was third; Ashland fourth; South Shore/Washburn , Unity sixth, Solon Springs/Northwood seventh, and Drummond eighth. Boy’s Events. 100 Meter Dash. 1st Kaden Robbins 11.60. 3rd Grant Pettitt 11.72. 200 Meter...