Drew Nordstrom

Drew Thomas Nordstrom, 7, Moose Lake, went to Heaven on May 21, 2021. He was born on April 27, 2014 in Duluth to Lance and Erin Nordstrom. He was a lover of all things and people. You could not meet him and not love him back. Dirt bikes, downhill skiing, hockey, biking, and scootering were some of his favorites. He also could never get enough time with his Dad and big brother. Drew was adored by his sisters and belly laughs were very common on a daily basis. He loved cuddles with Mom and she equally loved them back. He will be greatly missed by so many but especially his parents, Lance & Erin Nordstrom; brother: Peyton; sisters: Reese and Paige; maternal grandparents: Dawn Rajala and Kevin & Lori Thomas; paternal grandparents: Dale & Ruth Nordstrom; aunts & uncles: Brent & Nicole Thomas; Lisa & Ryan LaPointe; Julie Oswald; and Judd & Amanda Nordstrom; loving cousins: Alexis, Anakin, Max, Maris, MaKenna, DeAhnna, Talon, and Torin; his best friend, Myles; his hockey family, classmates, and friends.