City council presented with final draft of CMRB Growth and Servicing Plans

STREATOR – Mobile food vendor regulations have been discussed recently by Streator city officials. With more and more food trucks popping up in the area, cities across North Central Illinois have been steered to discuss directives. Officials debated over fee rates for local food trucks vs out of towners and those who own a brick-and-mortar restaurant locally as well. Currently, fees for mobile vendors are $200 for a year or $150 for six months, but the city will consider fees for single events as well. The city also discussed that applications will be handled by city staff for approval otherwise, a code officer will verify with vendors for the appropriate permits. Streator city officials plan to draft an ordinance for their next council meeting to consider approval.