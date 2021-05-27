Cancel
City council presented with final draft of CMRB Growth and Servicing Plans

By Jordan Stricker
airdrietoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a regular meeting May 17, Airdrie City council was presented with the final draft of the Calgary Metropolitan Region Board (CMRB) Growth and Servicing Plans. Since 2018, elected officials from 10 municipalities in the Calgary area have been putting together a regional growth plan to guide future development in the region, with the objective of accommodating a projected influx of up to a million more residents in the coming years. The CMRB includes the municipalities of Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere, Cochrane, Strathmore, High River and Okotoks, as well as rural partners Foothills County, Rocky View County and Wheatland County.

www.airdrietoday.com
