Michael Potter: Working through rainy conditions in your yard and garden

Moles. What are they good for other than tearing up your yard?. Since I bought my home about two years ago, I have had one nuisance that doesn't seem to want to go away. Moles. I know that I am not the only one who has an infestation of them in your yard. They are constantly tearing up your yard and their little "underground tunnels" make it very hard to mow grass sometimes. For me, they are a pest that I have never seen face to face, but the evidence they leave behind in my yard is enough for me not to like them. They don't pay me rent, so they are not welcome to stay on my property.