Michael Potter: Working through rainy conditions in your yard and garden

By Michael Potter / Horticulture columnist
Houston Chronicle
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain has not given most of us a chance to do prolonged yard work. Thunderstorms seem to be in the forecast every day or two. All the moisture we have received has increased problems in our landscapes and gardens. Rain, cooler temperatures and cloudy days are the main culprits...

www.houstonchronicle.com
Lifestyle
Environment
Home & Garden
Gardening
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Sunflowers are Bold, Beautiful Blooms Needed in the Garden

The bold, beautiful blooms you need in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Sunflowers commonly sprout up as buttery yellow and vibrant golds. But, another variety, with deep red petals that appear brown, is the Chocolate Sunflower. And, they provide show-stopping bold and beautiful blooms that you will want to add to your garden. They are great as border flowers or planted amongst other sunflower varieties to provide a dramatic burst of contrasting color.
GreenMatters

How Coffee Grounds Can Boost Your Garden's Health

As it turns out, coffee isn’t just for waking yourself up in the morning, it’s also a time-tested tool for the backyard gardener. That caffeine boost can help improve garden soil and minimize waste at the same time. Some home gardeners are likely familiar with using coffee grounds as fertilizer, but might be wondering what other benefits coffee has for the home garden other than composting?
Gardeningwilliamspioneer.com

Gardener’s Corner: Drought and your garden, irrigation

Practicing efficient irrigation is essential during periods of drought. Here are some best practices that should be followed to help increase water efficiency. Drip irrigation systems are ideal for home gardens and can reduce water usage by 50%! Drip irrigation systems are relatively easy and inexpensive to set up and can be attached to timers for ease and to ensure plants are watered at the optimal time of the day. Drip irrigation applies just the right amount of water to only the plants that need it without overspray or runoff.
harvardpress.com

Gardening Nature's Way: Bringing native plants into your yard

On a late afternoon in May, Pam Durrant, her husband David, and I watched a Baltimore oriole adding to its nest in a sugar maple overhanging the stone patio at their farm. The oriole was tucking a long piece of grass into the nest. David noted that the long grass was essential for the nest but couldn’t be procured in a closely manicured yard where the grass would be kept too short. As many Harvard Press readers know the Durrants from their column on birding, this seemed like a perfect transition to our topic, native plants.
Coles County, ILHerald & Review

YARD AND GARDEN: Poison ivy, cashews, mangos and pistachios are cousins!

Coles County Master Gardner Kathy Hummel shares these little known facts about poison ivy:. Are you one of the estimated 85% of people have some type of allergic reaction to poison ivy? The culprit is a clear liquid called urushiol found in all parts of the plant, which is responsible for the itchy, blistering reaction. However, there are ways of keeping this nasty vine under control.
Salon

The best time to water your plants — and why it’s crucial

Perfect amount of rainfall is every gardener's dream, but the reality is that almost every summer, there are stretches of hot, dry days when we need to water to keep our plants alive. The question of when it's the best time to water your garden goes hand in hand with the question of how to water. To help you get the most out of that precious H2O, here are some watering basics:
Gardeningspotonnewjersey.com

What Is A Rain Garden? And How To Add One To Your Yard

Have you ever wanted to add a rain garden to your yard? For that matter, do you even know what a rain garden is? Well, here is the 411 on rain gardens and how they can benefit you and add some beauty to your property. A rain garden is a depressed area in the landscape that collects...
Home & GardenQuad-Cities Times

YARD AND GARDEN: Hire tree care professional with confidence

Trees are large components in the landscape, both in size and life span. When pests, pathogens, or disorders appear or a tree is not cared for properly, the compromised tree can harm people or property. Hiring someone to assess tree healthcare needs helps ensure the long-term health and safety of...
GardeningTyler Morning Telegraph

How does your garden glow? Your garden by moonlight

Many of us believe gardening to be a daylight-only activity. Why not investigate the possibilities of a moonlit garden? For those in our part of the state, there are several things to enjoy in our landscape after dusk. Start by looking around your yard for opportunities. Perhaps a pathway, or...
GardeningConcord Monitor

Henry Homeyer: The ‘no work’ garden

I saw a friend recently who was bubbly and excited about her garden. “It’s full of color and stays that way all summer!” she exclaimed. “And it is no work! All I have to do is water it daily, and give it a little fertilizer every few weeks.” She invited me to come see it, so of course I went.
KISS 106

How To Get Rid of Moles In Your Yard

Moles. What are they good for other than tearing up your yard?. Since I bought my home about two years ago, I have had one nuisance that doesn't seem to want to go away. Moles. I know that I am not the only one who has an infestation of them in your yard. They are constantly tearing up your yard and their little "underground tunnels" make it very hard to mow grass sometimes. For me, they are a pest that I have never seen face to face, but the evidence they leave behind in my yard is enough for me not to like them. They don't pay me rent, so they are not welcome to stay on my property.
GardeningQuad-Cities Times

Yard and Garden: Rose care tips and suggestions to follow

AMES, Iowa -- Roses are a classic flower, loved the around the world, and this week’s Yard and Garden answers common questions about rose care with expert knowledge from horticulture specialists Cynthia Haynes, Laura Iles and Lina Rodriguez-Salamanca of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Deadhead. Q: What is the...
Mattoon, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

YARD AND GARDEN: How to grow your own microgreens

Master Gardener Darla Chouinard has some tips on growing microgreen. I've recently taken an interest in microgreens. Microgreens are tiny regular vegetable plants that are past the "sprout" stage and before the "baby greens" stage of a plant’s life cycle. They contain a higher amount of nutritional value than full grown veggies.
Orange, CTtheorangetimes.com

Time To Start Your Garden Surveillance

Now that all your plants are in the ground (or in the large patio pots) it’s time to begin your daily garden surveillance. This sounds like another tiresome thing to add to your “to do” list, but basically it’s just a walk around your garden to look for any pests or weeds that may become bothersome. Does anything look wilted or like it’s beginning to turn yellow or brown? Do any of your plants have holes in their leaves? Are the weeds invading and creating competition for water and nutrients? These are all important things to notice early before they result in the loss of a plant.
Gardeningatoallinks.com

HOW TO DECORATE YOUR GARDEN?

1) Plants Can Be Illuminated WithStake Lamps. For an immediate wow factor, buy stake lights to spread among shrubs, put on your lawn, or insert them into window boxes. These are relatively inexpensive and add a lovely decorative touch to every yard, no matter how small it is. 2) Lights...
Animalspowderriverexaminer.com

Grasshoppers in the Yard and Garden

“Not surprisingly, grasshopper populations are increasing in our area,” according to MSU Powder River Extension Agent Mary Rumph. “Once grasshoppers are adults and have entered the yard and garden, management is extremely challenging. It often becomes a priority of choosing what is most valuable to you.” For example, Rumph said to consider focusing on the most vulnerable trees and plants for management (and those of importance). “Also understand that treating an area once is seldom enough…you might need to re-treat several times to protect your garden, lawn or trees,” said Rumph. “Last year I treated around my lawn and trees three times, approximately a week apart. Fortunately, it was later in the summer, in early August. This summer, I have already treated once for grasshoppers in my yard, and it wasn’t even mid-June. I think it is going to be a long summer!” said Rumph.
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

These 3 Tips From Experts Can Help Keep Your Garden Fresh And Green Through The Drought

CHICAGO — Chicago is in the midst of a drought that’s wreaked havoc on the growing season as gardeners and urban farmers struggle to keep their plants watered. Though there have been bursts of rain — and storms are possible Thursday — Chicago has been largely dry for months. The National Weather Service has said the city and other portions of the upper Midwest are in a drought.