Police say Olathe officer shoots man who pointed weapon

Olathe, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City, Kansas, officer shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at another officer, police in Olathe said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday when officers were sent to check on an unresponsive man inside a parked vehicle, police said. Officers checking on the man spotted a gun inside the vehicle and say the man picked it up and pointed it at an officer. An officer then shot the man, and the man fled the scene on foot, police said.