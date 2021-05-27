Cancel
Olathe, KS

Police say Olathe officer shoots man who pointed weapon

 4 days ago

Olathe, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City, Kansas, officer shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at another officer, police in Olathe said. The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday when officers were sent to check on an unresponsive man inside a parked vehicle, police said. Officers checking on the man spotted a gun inside the vehicle and say the man picked it up and pointed it at an officer. An officer then shot the man, and the man fled the scene on foot, police said.

Kansas State
Salina Post

Police: Kan. man caught running from attempted knife attack

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend altercation in Atchison. Shortly after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block South 5th Street in Atchison involving a subject threatening a 51-year-old victim with a knife, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers...
Kansas State
Hutch Post

Police: Suspects paid in fake cash, hit Kan. man with handgun

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an aggravated robbery in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of Dornoch Way in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. A 22-year-old man reported two unknown men paid him for a pair of shoes he...
Kansas State

AP: Kansas lobbyist charged with aggravated battery for crash

TOPEKA, Kan. — A criminal complaint alleges lobbyist James Gardner had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit at the time of a February crash that injured his passenger. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the complaint which was filed May 6 charges Gardner with aggravated battery committed...
Kansas City, KS
Hutch Post

Police shoot and wound man with a gun in KC-area park

Kansas City (AP) — Police shot and wounded a man who confronted officers with a gun Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in Grandview, Missouri, on the south end of the Kansas City metro area. The Highway Patrol said in a post on Twitter that an “apparent suicidal” person was at the park with a gun.
Kansas State
JC Post

Sheriff reports cause of fatal Kansas home explosion and fire

JACKSON COUNTY—Authorities investigating the fatal home explosion and fire in rural Jackson County say propane caused the disaster, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. Just after 6p.m. May 10, callers notified the Jackson County Sheriff's office of a large explosion that could be heard over 10 miles away, according...
Kansas State
Hutch Post

Deputies find stolen car burning on rural Kan. road

A vehicle stolen in central Salina Friday morning was found burning in eastern Saline County that night. Shawn Blazier, 38, of Salina, told police that between 6-8 a.m. Friday, his 1992 Ford Mustang was stolen from in front of his garage behind his residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester. The Mustang was a Fox body, painted primer black. There were approximately $1,000 worth of clothes and a LG cellphone in the vehicle as well.
Kansas State

Deadly house explosion in Jackson County, Kansas likely from propane leak

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. — An explosion that killed a man and injured a woman in northeastern Kansas was likely the result of a propane leak, investigators stated. Emergency crews were called on May 11 to the sound of an explosion heard more than 10 miles away. When first responders arrived to the scene north of Holton, a house was found flattened and on fire.
Kansas State

Kansas lawmaker faces 3 battery charges over school incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member was charged Monday with three counts of misdemeanor battery, accused of having made “rude, insulting or angry” contact with two teenage students in a classroom while working as a substitute teacher. The charges against Republican state Rep. Mark Samsel arose from a...
Johnson County, KS

One killed in Johnson County crash

(KAKE) - A crash early Sunday morning claimed the life of a 28-year-old man. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team was called to assist the Fairway Police Department in investigating a fatal crash that happened at about 3:05 a.m. The crash occurred on Shawnee Mission Pkwy. at 55th Street in Fairway, Kansas. Fairway is located within the Kansas City metro area.
Mission, KS

Driver under investigation for DUI following Johnson Drive crash that left two injured

Mission Police are investigating a motorist for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash Sunday night along Johnson Drive near Barkley Street. Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the 6600 block of Johnson Drive about 10:15 p.m. Sunday following a report of a crash, possibly involving a building in the heavily commercial stretch of downtown Mission.
Hutchinson, KS
Hutch Post

Killer of state trooper's parole denied, but just for three years

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jimmie Nelms, the killer of Kansas State Trooper Conroy O'Brien, will remain behind bars, but that's only guaranteed for three years. "Obviously, I was happy that they are keeping him in prison for three more years," said Conroy's brother, Kelvin. "I was disappointed that they didn't take advantage of passing him for ten years, because they could have done that."
Kansas City, KS
JC Post

2 Kansas City officers hurt when driver tries to flee arrest

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two Kansas City officers were injured when an impaired driver tried to flee police Saturday. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday when officers were trying to arrest the driver of a Cadillac CT5 near Flora Avenue and East 44th Street. Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Donna Drake said the driver refused to exit his vehicle.
Kansas State

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office participating in Kansas “Click it or Ticket” campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign. From May 21-30, over 140 law enforcement agencies across the state will be aggressively enforcing seatbelt and texting laws. Shawnee County drivers can expect an increased police presence on county roadways around the clock.