Ohio’s attorney general on Tuesday filed a lawsuit asking the court to declare Google a public utility and/or a common carrier under Ohio common law. In the complaint, Attorney General Dave Yost argues that Google’s dominance of the internet search market necessarily leads to it being categorized as a common carrier or public utility under the state’s common law. In order to be a public utility, an entity’s operations must be “a matter of public concern,” and its membership must be “indiscriminately and reasonably made available to the general public.” The complaint alleges that Google is the most visited website in Ohio, dominates the search engine market in Ohio, and is offered indiscriminately to the people of Ohio.