Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Goalkeeper Christy Pym agrees new three-year deal with Peterborough

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNAnJ_0aDOU2cX00
Peterborough keeper Christy Pym has signed a new three-year deal (PA Wire)

Goalkeeper Christy Pym has signed a new three-year deal at Peterborough after helping the club win promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

The 26-year-old has made 87 appearances for Posh, including 40 in League One last season as they finished as runners-up to Hull, since joining from Exeter during the summer of 2019, and claimed the Golden Glove in his first campaign.

Manager Darren Ferguson told the club’s official website: “Christy is a big part of the club moving forward.

“He hasn’t played in the Championship before, but we believe he is more than capable of handling that step-up. He knows there are improvements he can make to his game, but that is the same for every player.

“He has been excellent since he walked in the building, winning the Golden Glove and making a major contribution to last season’s success.”

Pym is the latest player to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract, following in the footsteps of Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards and Ricky-Jade Jones.

He said: “The season has only been finished two or three weeks, so it is nice to get it all done and dusted and I can look forward to some time with my family.

“I can now focus on what the job is next season in the Championship. It is going to be tough, but it is something that we can really be excited for.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Ferguson
Person
Dan Butler
Person
Frankie Kent
Person
Christy Pym
Person
Ronnie Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peterborough#The Sky Bet Championship#Goalkeeper Christy Pym#Manager Darren Ferguson#Exeter#Golden Glove#Campaign#Moving Forward#Promotion#Success#Posh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Scott Wharton signs new three-year deal with Blackburn

Defender Scott Wharton has signed a new three-year deal at Blackburn. The 23-year-old had established himself in Rovers’ first team this season before an Achilles injury ended his campaign in December. Wharton told the club’s website: “I know I’m injured now, but I’m looking to get back fit as soon...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Bolton manager Ian Evatt signs new three-year deal

Bolton manager Ian Evatt has signed a new three-year deal. Evatt, appointed in July 2020 following a successful spell at Barrow, guided Bolton to promotion from Sky Bet League Two this season, finishing third in the table. “The fans have welcomed me and my staff from day one and have...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Luton defenders Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts agree new deals

Luton skipper Sonny Bradley and left-back Dan Potts have both signed new deals at the Sky Bet Championship club. Central defender Bradley, 29, has made 131 appearances and scored three goals for the Hatters since arriving at the club from Plymouth in 2018. Potts, 27, who joined Luton from West...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Scott High agrees new long-term deal with Huddersfield

Scott High as signed a new contract with Huddersfield through to 2025. The 20-year-old’s existing deal had been due to expire at the end of next season but he has agreed new terms. He made 13 substitute appearances in the second half of last season and made his first start...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Associated Press

American defender Tim Ream agrees to new deal with Fulham

American defender Tim Ream will stay with Fulham after yet another relegation. The club said Thursday the 33-year-old from St. Louis had agreed to a new contract. Ream has been with Fulham since the start of the 2015-16 season. The stay included promotion to the Premier League for 2018-19, relegation to the second-tier League Championship for 2019-20, promotion for 2020-21 and relegation following this season, when the Cottagers finished 18th among the 20 teams with five wins, 20 losses and 13 draws.
Soccervavel.com

Notts County 3-2 Chesterfield: Magpies victorious in play-off derby

A last ditch header from defensive veteran Mark Ellis helped guide Notts County through to the Vanarama National League play-off semi-finals. Despite the late winner, Chesterfield will feel hard done by having led in the clash twice. The Spireites took an early lead courtesy of a Danny Rowe special, as...
SoccerBBC

Luka Modric: Real Madrid and Croatia star agrees new one-year deal

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has ended speculation over his future by agreeing a new one-year deal with the club. The 35-year-old joined Real from Tottenham for £33m in August 2012. He won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, becoming the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to...
Soccerchatsports.com

RSL seals Jonathan Menendez deal, signs winger to three-year deal with TAM

Real Salt Lake announced the signing of Argentine winger Jonathan Menendez, a 27-year-old Independiente player, with the club using targeted allocation money to finalize a three-year contract. Menendez’s career, to this point, has largely consisted of time spent in Argentina, with moves between Independiente and Talleres multiple times from 2016...
SportsBBC

Michael Hogan: Glamorgan bowler agrees new one-year deal

Glamorgan fast bowler Michael Hogan has agreed a new one-year contract with the county. The veteran paceman, who celebrates his 40th birthday today, is currently Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker in this year's County Championship. The Australian, who joined Glamorgan in 2013, has taken 20 wickets with a best of 5-28 in...
UEFAThe Offside

AC Milan Complete Signing of LOSC Lille Goalkeeper On A Five Year Deal

Daniele Longo is reporting that AC Milan have found an agreement with LOSC Lille for 25 year old goalkeeper Mike Maignan for 13 million euros plus bonuses. The player has signed his contract with the club yesterday. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that that Maignan has completed his medicals with Milan...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

James Wilson joins Port Vale

Port Vale have signed striker James Wilson on a two-year deal. The 25-year-old was released by Salford at the end of the season. The former Manchester United forward scored seven goals for the Ammies in Sky Bet League Two last term. Valiants boss Darrell Clarke told the club’s website: “I’m...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Keith Watson signs new one-year contract with Ross County

Defender Keith Watson has extended his stay at Ross County with a new one-year contract. The former Dundee United player has made 82 appearances for the Staggies. “I am delighted to be here for another season,” Watson told the club’s official website. “It’s a place where I have been happy for a number of seasons now and I am really looking forward to what lies ahead. This is an exciting new chapter for us all.”
Premier Leaguenottinghamforest.news

Report: Nottingham Forest eye Stoke midfielder Sam Clucas

Nottingham Forest are one of several clubs in the race to sign Stoke City midfielder Sam Clucas, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun. Sheffield United, Blackburn and Millwall are the other three clubs linked with an interest in the Potters star. Clucas will have just a year left on...