Lyon County deputies arrested an Emporia woman for allegedly using her vehicle to hit another vehicle several times Saturday. Deputy Nathan Rankin says deputies were dispatched to 527 Eveningside Drive around 5:45 pm. The investigation determined 67-year-old Joan Heins allegedly rammed her vehicle into the second vehicle three separate times before driving off. Heins was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal damage, driving under the influence and battery on both a law enforcement officer and detention officer.