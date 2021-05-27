Cancel
Pat McGrath Nude Venus Divine Blush Review & Swatches

 17 days ago

Pat McGrath Nude Venus Divine Blush ($38.00 for 0.34 oz.) is a slightly muted, medium pink-coral with a hint of tonal pink pearl over a semi-matte finish. This was less shimmery and luminous compared to the other shades with the "satin pearl" finish, though it was definitely more than semi-matte once applied and buffed onto my skin.

