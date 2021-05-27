Pat McGrath Nude Venus Divine Blush Review & Swatches

Collage by Tilden Bissell for W magazine. Images courtest of Nars, Pat McGrath Labs, Saie, Youthforia, Tower 28, Espressoh, Westman Atelier, Lys Beauty and Rare Beauty. Blush can be a truly transformative product—whether you’re going for fully contoured cheekbones or just need to add a little extra warmth to your face, a few dots of cream or swipes of powder can make all the difference. There are infinite ways to wear it, depending on what feature you want to emphasize. (This TikTok by Megan Lavallie is an excellent breakdown of how pigment placement affects your overall look). Finding the right shade and texture for your skin tone and needs can be a matter of trial and error, so we’ve rounded up the best powders, creams, and everything in between to make your search a little easier. From a contemporary classic by Pat McGrath to TikTok’s trendiest oil tint, here are 12 standout products we’re loving right now.