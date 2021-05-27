Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Man accuses police of hammering nails into his hand and leg for violating Covid mask rule in India

By Mayank Aggarwal
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dr6sb_0aDOTnrW00

A labourer in Uttar Pradesh , India has said that police hammered nails into his hands and legs for violating Covid-19 mask rules.

The 28-year-old man, identified by police only by his first name Ranjit, was spotted by officers on Monday not wearing a mask in the Jogi Navada area of Bareilly city, breaching strict rules for wearing face coverings outdoors that are in place across much of India.

On Wednesday, Ranjit told Indian media that the police punished him by hammering nails into his hand and leg, displaying the wounds.

Uttar Pradesh police have denied the allegations, saying that Ranjit had scuffled with a constable and fled the scene of Monday’s mask violation. They say a search was launched but he could not be found, until he resurfaced two days later making the allegations that he had been abused.

Rohit Singh Sajwan, senior superintendent of police for Bareilly told The Independent that an internal inquiry found his allegations were false, saying the man was known to be an alcoholic. The police took him to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

He said the accused made the allegations in order to avoid being arrested, and that no case of misbehaviour by police has been established so far. Mr Sajwan said Ranjit would be produced before a court on Friday and that further investigation of the incident would be conducted.

The police also released two videos of the accused where he appears to be confessing to reporting a false story to evade arrest.

In one of the confession videos, released by Bareilly police and seemingly filmed in their custody, the accused can be seen explaining how he allegedly hammered nails into his own hands and legs.

It also quotes another man at whose house he took shelter after running away from the police.

The police officer said the accused was also arrested in 2019 in a case of damaging religious idols, under which was sent to jail and is currently facing trial.

The Independent

The Independent

144K+
Followers
80K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uttar Pradesh Police#The Mask#Face Treatment#Jail#Strict Rules#Hammering Nails#Covid 19 Mask Rules#Man#Damaging Religious Idols#Bareilly Police#Misbehaviour#Indian Media#Bareilly City#Mr Sajwan#Jogi Navada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhpr2.org

Asia Minute: Police Detain 'Face Mask Violators' in the Philippines

While coronavirus restrictions have eased in many parts of the United States, face masks are still required in public in Hawaii. That’s also the case in many overseas locations where the coronavirus continues to spread at a higher rate. That includes the Philippines. Across the Philippines, thousands of people are...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19: Sri Lankan Police held 1,047 for violating rules

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 1 (ANI): At least 1,047 people were arrested on Monday (May 31) for violating COVID-19 related quarantine rules and regulations in Sri Lanka. According to Police media spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana, this is the highest number of arrests made in 24 hours since the quarantine rules and regulations were introduced in March 18 2020, Colombo Page reported.
Worcester, MAHarvard Health

Students lend helping hand to India’s COVID-19 efforts

Working with a professor, a Worcester, Mass. hospital, and Indian friends and colleagues, two students help secure desperately needed oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients to use at home. Two Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health master of public health students from India, distressed at the situation, worked with one...
Hornell, NYwlea.net

Covid Masks And School Rules

On Friday, NYS put out a statement about changes coming today about wearing covid masks to school. Then yesterday at 5amm the NYS Dept of Ed issued a statement about the first statement, so to clear up any confusion, Wlea News checked in this morning with Hornell School Superintendent Jeremy Palotti.
Hawaii Statewhdh.com

Mass. man arrested in Hawaii for violating COVID-19 travel restrictions

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts man was arrested in Hawaii for violating the state’s COVID-19 travel restrictions on Friday. Charles Lonchiadis, 51, arrived in Maui from Los Angeles, California, without having a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility, nor did he have approved lodging in which to complete the mandatory 10-day travel quarantine, according to Maui police.
Public HealthPosted by
Latin Times

COVID-19 Patient Dies After Being Savagely Gangraped In India Hospital

A COVID-19 infected woman died on Wednesday, May 19th, after allegedly being savagely and mercilessly gangraped by three hospital employees in Patna, India. The horrifying and inhumane incident reportedly happened at the private Paras-HMRI hospital in Patna, India where the patient was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The victim's daughter posted about the ordeal on social media after her mother’s unfortunate demise.
Public Healthasumetech.com

India Sees Lowest Daily Covid Cases In 58 Days, 1.2 Lakh New Cases

Coronavirus: India sees lowest daily COVID-19 cases in 58 days; 1.2 lakh cases, 3,380 deaths in 24 hours. Here are the top 10 updates on coronavirus in India. 1. Active Covid cases in the country have dipped to 15.55 lakh. The country reported 3,380 deaths. 2. After Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala,...
Warren, RIPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Man struck mother in face with hammer

WARREN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man struck his mother in the face with a hammer, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Kevin Mendes, 34, of Warren, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of domestic assault with a deadly weapon. Mendes attacked his 53-year-old mother...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Born three minutes apart, 24-year-old Indian twins die of Covid-19 within hours of each other

A day after celebrating their 24th birthday under lockdown in April, twins Joefred and Ralphred Varghese Gregory from India’s Uttar Pradesh state tested positive for Covid-19. Weeks later, the twins who were inseparable in life, died within hours of each other.On 13 May, Gregory Raymond Raphael and Soja Raphael, parents of the twins from the city of Meerut, about 100 kilometres from Delhi, were informed by doctors at the hospital where they were admitted that one of their sons, Joefred, had passed away. When the other twin called his mother from the hospital, he could sense that something was...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

A 26-year-old Hispanic man has sued the Jefferson County police for allegedly handcuffing him so tightly that one of his hands had to be amputated, a federal lawsuit has revealed.Giovanni Loyola, who lives in Birmingham, Alabama, and was in jail for “resisting arrest” among other charges, got out on 28 February and noticed pain in his left wrist. He subsequently underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand.In April this year, Mr Loyola filed a lawsuit against the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputy who handcuffed him in February 2020. In the lawsuit, he claimed...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

150 rotting bodies of 'Covid patients' wash up on the banks of the Ganges amid fears relatives could not bury or cremate them in latest shocking scene laying India's crisis bare

More than 150 bodies of suspected coronavirus patients have been dumped into the River Ganges amid fears that relatives could not bury or cremate them in latest shocking scene laying India's crisis bare. The health ministry recorded another 366,161 infections and 3,754 deaths on Monday - both figures are almost...