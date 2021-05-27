Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Boston College announces new Hoag Basketball Pavilion

By Tyler Calvaruso
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston College announced Thursday that it has received a $15 million donation to name the Hoag Basketball Pavilion, the future practice facility for the Eagles' men's and women's basketball programs. The donation, which is one of the largest in the history of Boston College athletics, comes courtesy of University Trustee...

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love And Basketball#Director General#University Trustee#Tcv#Athletics Pat Kraft#Conte Forum#Bc Athletics#Eagle Insider#Boston College Football#Boston College Athletics#Bc Basketball#General Partner#Alzheimer#The Eagles#Home#Venture#Replicates Conte Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Sports
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Skipping high school (and college) for new pro basketball league is a win-win for everybody | Commentary

The knee-jerk reaction among traditional, old-school sports fans will be that this is a horrible idea; that two Orlando teenagers who are skipping their final two years of high school to play in a new professional basketball league are making a monumental mistake that will be devastating and detrimental to their development. Those fans couldn’t be more wrong. The Orlando Sentinel’s Buddy ...
College Sportskilj.com

College Basketball: Drake to Play in ESPN Events Invitational

KILJ — The Drake University men’s basketball team is one of eight teams that will compete in the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational Nov. 25, 26 and 28 in Orlando, Fla., event organizers announced last week. The Bulldogs will joined by Alabama, Belmont, Dayton, Iona, Kansas, Miami (Fla.) and North Texas.
College SportsPosted by
The Game Haus

College Basketball Junior Evaluations: Part 4

Harper Jr. had a very solid junior season for Rutgers showing development in his offensive game. Now, he brings the physicality to get to the basket well and finishes strong. Furthermore, he is a solid catch and shoot player from three, shooting 31.0%. Continued, he rebounds effectively on both ends, taking off with the basketball in transition. Next, he could improve his ability to make more jumpers off the dribble and creating separation. Additionally, he does a solid job of using ball screens to attack downhill and utilizing his size around the rim. Also, he can be very good in transition as a trail position for three-point shooting opportunities and driving immediately from the slot areas. As for defensively, he brings the versatility to guard in the post and out on the perimeter. He brings good activity on the defensive end, however, he could improve his lateral movement on guards. Harper Jr. will have a very good senior season if he returns to Rutgers next season.
College SportsPosted by
AllTarHeels

Tar Heels Fall to Boston College in National Semifinal

TOWSON, M.D. – Just like the Carolina women’s tennis team, the women’s lacrosse team lost their first match of the season in the national semifinals, falling 11-10 to Boston College. After a Boston College goal opened the scoring just 80 seconds into the match, UNC went on a quick three-goal...
Hiram, OHweeklyvillager.com

Hiram College Adds 11-Year to Basketball Roster

Hiram – Recently 11-year-old Haley Kimble celebrated a big win when she became the newest, youngest member signed to the Terriers Women’s Basketball team. According to Hayley’s mom Kelly Kimble of Thompson, Ohio, her daughter is a huge basketball fan. Several years ago, Hayley participated in a program through the Cleveland Clinic during which she met Darius Garland from the Cleveland Cavaliers. That fueled her obsession with basketball even more. So when Kimble learned of the Team IMPACT program through Hayley’s oncologist and nurse practitioner, “it sounded wonderful!”
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Way-Too-Early Look: Boston College Eagles

Head Coach: In his first season at BC, Jeff Hafley finished with the most victories of any first-year head coach in college football in 2020. The 36th head coach in Boston College history, Hafley led BC to a 6-5 season that included near upsets of No. 1 Clemson and No. 11 North Carolina.
Elizabethtown, KYNews Enterprise

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: E’town’s Freeman signs with EKU

High school basketball has been a part of Kayra Freeman’s life for many years. In fact, it predates her becoming a high school student, going back the last six seasons. The Elizabethtown senior may be closing this chapter of her life, but her basketball story is far from over. Freeman...
Boston, MAPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: Extending Jeff Hafley

On today's Locked on Boston College, our daily Eagles podcast, we answer a question brought up by one of our listeners. They wanted to know when the best time is to offer an extension to Jeff Hafley and/or give him a raise. We give our feedback on this, and give our answer.
College Sportsnny360.com

College basketball: Syracuse to host Lehigh on Dec. 18

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team announced a nonconference game against Lehigh set for Dec. 18 at the Carrier Dome. The Orange has won all four previous matchups against the Mountain Hawks of the Patriot League, most recently claiming a 57-47 victory on Nov. 13, 2015. Lehigh finished 4-11 overall last season.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Boston College basketball receiving official visit from 2022 PF Perry Smith

Earl Grant has locked in his first official visit from a class of 2022 recruit as Boston College basketball's head coach. Three-star Greenville (S.C.) Legacy Charter power forward Perry Smith is slated to take an official visit to Boston College at some point during the summer, Eagle Insider confirmed Thursday night with a source familiar with Smith's recruitment. The news was first reported by HoopSeen's Justin Byerly.
College Sportshammerandrails.com

Purdue Basketball Announces New Graduate Assistants; PJ Thompson Elevated

Graduate assistants come and graduate assistants go. That’s the nature of the position. GAs (as they like to be called) can only stay for two years before having to move on and find a new home. Today Purdue Basketball put out a release stating that former GA P.J. Thompson will be staying on with Purdue Basketball in the role of Director of Player Development. While I don’t know what this role entails Purdue was nice enough to include a description of what Thompson will be doing.
College SportsCollege Football News

Boston College Eagles: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Boston College season with what you need to know. Boston College Eagles College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – That’s what you call a pivot. It’s not like Boston College ignored the passing game under former head coach Steve...
Spokane, WAPosted by
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Drew Timme News

Drew Timme, Gonzaga’s mustachioed star big man, is back in Spokane for one more run at a national title. After weeks of speculation that he could ride the momentum of the team’s impressive season into the NBA Draft, he’s back for another season. “After reviewing options with my family, I’ve...
College Sportsalaturkanews.com

Winningest D1 college basketball coach to retire

Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced that this upcoming N.C.A.A. basketball season will be his last. WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF 'WORLD NEWS TONIGHT':. https://bit.ly/3uHCDO5 WATCH OTHER FULL EPISODES OF WORLD NEWS TONIGHT:. http://abc.go.com/shows/world-news-tonight WATCH WORLD NEWS TONIGHT ON HULU:. https://bit.ly/3iQLwPp #coachk #coachkrzyzewski #retirement #collegebasketball.
College SportsAtlantic Coast Conference

Boston College, Syracuse Advance to NCAA Championship Game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – — Boston College and Syracuse advanced to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Game with NCAA semifinal victories on Friday afternoon at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland. No. 4 seed Boston College (17-3) upset No. 1 seed North Carolina (20-1), 11-10, in the opener, while No. 3 Syracuse (16-3) ran away from No. 2 Northwestern (15-1), 21-13. The championship game will be played on Sunday at noon on ESPNU. Both schools will be playing for their first NCAA championship in women's lacrosse.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Boston College great Pete Mitchell a finalist for College Football Hall of Fame

Former Boston College tight end Pete Mitchell just got one step closer to the College Football Hall of Fame. The National Football Foundation released its 2022 ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday and Mitchell was among the many finalists on the ballot. Mitchell was also on the ballot in 2021. In order to qualify for the ballot, a player must have received first-team All-America honors at least once, must be 10 years removed from the completion of his college football career, must have played college football in the last 50 years and must have their names submitted by his respective school's current athletics director, head coach or sports information director.
NFLPosted by
BCBulletin

Locked on Boston College: '22 NFL Draft Preview

On today's Locked on Boston College we continue our conversation on the potential BC players in next year's 2022 NFL Draft. We are joined by staff writer Mitchell Wolfe who gives us the lowdown on players such as Marcus Valdez, Brandon Sebastian, Zay Flowers and Phil Jurkovec. Could next year see a big group of Boston College players drafted? We discuss.
College Sportsbcinterruption.com

Here’s Everyone Who Has Transferred Off of the Boston College Men’s Basketball Team (and Who’s Still Here)

First off, I want to say if you watched even just a minute of Boston College men’s basketball last season... mad props to you! They were a difficult team to watch all year and, despite a few bright spots, the season was largely filled with losses and disappointment. To make matters even worse, you know the players you got invested in and watched develop over the course of the year? They’re almost completely gone!
Collegeshufsd.edu

Senior Kyle Colleluori Chooses Boston College

To use an apt metaphor, the past four years have been a grand slam for Kyle Colleluori. The Huntington High School senior has been a Blue Devil baseball star and a spectacular student in the classroom, where he has earned the praise and respect of teachers in every department. In the fall, the teenager will be attending Boston College where he plans to study finance.