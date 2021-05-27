Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene deletes tweet calling Kevin McCarthy a ‘feckless c***’ in Holocaust mask row

By Gino Spocchia
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wdPQ_0aDOT6Be00

Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated and then deleted a retweet calling Kevin McCarthy a “feckless c***” before attacking the House minority leader in a television interview the following day.

The congresswoman told conservative network Newsmax on Wednesday that Mr McCarthy was wrong for criticising her for comparing face coverings to the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by Nazis.

The House minority leader, on Tuesday, said Ms Greene’s remarks were “appalling” and that she was “wrong” to “compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks” for Covid .

Ms Greene told Newsmax that Mr McCarthy “never had to say a word”, adding: “He could have said: ‘ask Marjorie about her words and ask her what she had to say’. That would’ve been the right answer for him”.

Contradicting herself, Ms Greene accused news outlets of “twisting” her words, before again comparing face masks mandates to the acts of “tyrants” – in an apparent nod to the Nazis.

“We have to stand up to these aggressions, and these are the exact types of aggressions that take away our freedoms,” the congresswoman told Newsmax, “and we've seen it with tyrants in the past throughout history.”

The TV interview came a day after after Ms Greene retweeted that Mr McCarthy was a “feckless c***” for criticising her, according to a reporter for Forbes , Andrew Solender . She afterwards deleted the tweet, by user “ASimplePatriot”.

She wrote above the criticism of Mr McCarthy: “Thank you for seeing the truth and how much I support Israel and stand against the left’s support for Hamas terrorists,” Ms Greene wrote in her retweet.

In it, Mr McCarthy was accused of ignoring the fact “nobody supported Israel more in their recent conflict with Hamas more than MTG”, before issuing criticism of her “appalling” remarks.

Ms Greene has alleged in recent days that stickers for Covid vaccine recipients were on par with yellow stars worn by Jews in the Holocaust, and that mandates on wearing face masks were comparable to the atrocity.

The Independent

The Independent

144K+
Followers
80K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#The Holocaust#Jews#House#Nazis#Mtg#Mr Mccarthy#Calling#Tyrants#Criticism#Stand#Aggressions#Face#History#Hamas Terrorists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

Marjorie Taylor Greene Tweets About Racism And It's Too Much For Twitter

Nothing can snap a person out of a three-day weekend like tweets about racism from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). The conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer used the children’s book “Antiracist Baby” to make her point on Tuesday ― if you can call it that. “Babies are not racist. Babies are...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem congressman chides progressives for provoking anti-Semitism by calling Israel 'apartheid state'

A Democratic congressman called out his progressive colleagues for provoking anti-Semitism by referring to Israel as "a terrorist or apartheid state." During a CNN interview on Monday, Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., was asked if he had conversed with any of his fellow progressive lawmakers regarding his previous tweet, which called out their "silence" on condemning anti-Semitic attacks.
Congress & CourtsGV Wire

Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Democrats Today’s Nazis

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia compared Democrats to Nazis during a Thursday rally in her state. She said the media had spent four years “calling Republicans Nazis” and said the word “Nazi” was a “mean, nasty dirty word.”. A few seconds later, she said: “You know, Nazis were the...
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida Republican Congressman Condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust Comments

U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., took aim at U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., comments equating the U.S. House Democrats’ mask mandate to the Holocaust. “Congresswoman Greene’s comments must be condemned to the fullest extent. The Holocaust is a deeply painful chapter in history, not only to the Jewish people, but to the entire world. Equating the current mask mandate in the House chamber to the Holocaust diminishes the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany, which resulted in the massacre of 6 million Jews and the displacement of millions more,” Gimenez said this week.
Congress & CourtsTODAY.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized for comparing COVID-19 measures to Holocaust

These 6 bestsellers are essential for summer — and they're all under $30. Already under fire for pushing wild conspiracy theories, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is now being condemned for comparing COVID-19 safety measures like mask-wearing and vaccinations to the actions of the Nazi regime. NBC’s Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt reports for TODAY.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene called a symptom of ‘moral and intellectual decline’ by Auschwitz Memorial

Marjorie Taylor Greene was described as a “symptom of moral and intellectual decline” by the Auschwitz Memorial, after she compared mask mandates and Covid vaccinations to the Holocaust. The Auschwitz Memorial – which preserves the site of the former concentration and extermination camp – tweeted on Tuesday that comparing any form of Covid rules to the murder of six million Jews was testament to “moral and intellectual decline”.“The instrumentation of the tragedy of Jews who suffered, were humiliated, marked with a yellow star, isolated in ghettos & murdered during the Holocaust, in a debate on different systems that aim at...
Congress & Courtsdomigood.com

Pelosi Goes to War with Marjorie Taylor Greene For Comparing Masking Policies to Nazism – McCarthy Joins in, Rebukes Greene (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went to war with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparing masking policies to Nazism and the Holocaust. The Democrats’ masking policies of only forcing unvaccinated people be required to wear masks is a way of marking ‘others’ like the Nazis did in Germany, Marjorie Taylor Greene said this week.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

House Republicans should discipline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after her comments about masks, Jews and the Holocaust

WASHINGTON — Never, ever compare anything to the Nazi Holocaust, a singular horrific event in human history. I’ve written that before and need to do it again because of the latest from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The outrageous Georgia Republican is comparing pandemic mandates for masks and vaccinations in some places to the Nazi genocide of the Jewish people.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Jake Tapper Shreds Marjorie Taylor Greene for Mask-Holocaust Comparison: ‘You Really Think That a Jewish Life Is Worth So Little?’

On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper ripped Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for comments she made last week comparing a mask mandate to the Holocaust. In an interview on Real America’s Voice, Greene took issue with the House of Representatives’ policy that masks must be worn in the chamber. She called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “mentally ill” before stating:
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

House Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing a backlash that includes colleagues from her own party after she compared being required to wear a mask to the Holocaust.Ms Greene made the statement last week while also calling House speaker Nancy Pelosi “mentally ill” for trying to enforce mask mandates, leading to widespread criticism from both other politicians and Jewish groups.The Georgia congresswoman was responding after Ms Pelosi announced that the mask requirement on the House floor would remain in place until all members are vaccinated.In an interview with Real America’s Voice show The Water Cooler on Thursday, Ms Greene...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

GOP Rep. Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Beyond Reprehensible’ Mask Mandate-Holocaust Comparison

Congressman Peter Meijer (R-MI) slammed his congressional colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust. During an interview Meijer gave on Sunday to CNN’s Dana Bash, he was asked about how Greene recently went off on mask-wearing rules for the House of Representatives, saying they were “exactly the type of abuse” that Jewish people faced in Nazi Germany. Bash asked Meijer what this says about the Republican Party since Greene makes these kinds of comments on a regular basis, yet she faces “really no backlash from Republican leaders.”