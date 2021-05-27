Marjorie Taylor Greene deletes tweet calling Kevin McCarthy a ‘feckless c***’ in Holocaust mask row

Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated and then deleted a retweet calling Kevin McCarthy a “feckless c***” before attacking the House minority leader in a television interview the following day.

The congresswoman told conservative network Newsmax on Wednesday that Mr McCarthy was wrong for criticising her for comparing face coverings to the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by Nazis.

The House minority leader, on Tuesday, said Ms Greene’s remarks were “appalling” and that she was “wrong” to “compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks” for Covid .

Ms Greene told Newsmax that Mr McCarthy “never had to say a word”, adding: “He could have said: ‘ask Marjorie about her words and ask her what she had to say’. That would’ve been the right answer for him”.

Contradicting herself, Ms Greene accused news outlets of “twisting” her words, before again comparing face masks mandates to the acts of “tyrants” – in an apparent nod to the Nazis.

“We have to stand up to these aggressions, and these are the exact types of aggressions that take away our freedoms,” the congresswoman told Newsmax, “and we've seen it with tyrants in the past throughout history.”

The TV interview came a day after after Ms Greene retweeted that Mr McCarthy was a “feckless c***” for criticising her, according to a reporter for Forbes , Andrew Solender . She afterwards deleted the tweet, by user “ASimplePatriot”.

She wrote above the criticism of Mr McCarthy: “Thank you for seeing the truth and how much I support Israel and stand against the left’s support for Hamas terrorists,” Ms Greene wrote in her retweet.

In it, Mr McCarthy was accused of ignoring the fact “nobody supported Israel more in their recent conflict with Hamas more than MTG”, before issuing criticism of her “appalling” remarks.

Ms Greene has alleged in recent days that stickers for Covid vaccine recipients were on par with yellow stars worn by Jews in the Holocaust, and that mandates on wearing face masks were comparable to the atrocity.