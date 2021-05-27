Cancel
This Viral TikTok Hack Just Needs a Napkin and a Teacup to Level Up Your Table

By Inigo Del Castillo
Apartment Therapy
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not hard to see why cottagecore is huge right now. Focusing on nature and vintage items, it’s budget-friendly and easy to get into. And here’s a TikTok that will show you how simple it is to add some additional flair to those old treasures. Over on TikTok, user @easyinterieur...

www.apartmenttherapy.com
#Hack#Teacup#Spray Paint#Ping Pong#Wall Decor#Vintage#Pong Balls#Tea Party#User Easyinterieur#Square
POPSUGAR

Wait, This TikTok Candle Hack Will Make Your Home Smell as Good as Central Perk

Sweet, rich, and alluring are just a few words that describe how we like our partners . . . as well as how we like our homes to smell. There's nothing worse than when your space has a musty, dirty, or just plain bad odor, and sometimes getting rid of it is harder than you might expect. And on the flip slide, when your home smells like nothing at all, it can feel a lot less like a home. But leave it to TikTok to have a solution for that (as well as hacks for just about everything else). TikToker @apieceofmyglamhouse shared her favorite way to make her house smell amazing, and it involves an unlikely duo: coffee beans and candles. Not only will this hack make your home smell like a freshly brewed cup of coffee all day long, but it'll also give your space an inviting atmosphere.
Apartment Therapy

This Super Simple Painting Hack Makes a Small Room Feel Way Bigger

The Small/Cool Experience is a shoppable online home design showcase and social event full of decorating tips and tricks from your favorite designers. Check out the whole virtual experience online and at @apartmenttherapy on Instagram from June 11-13. Thank you to our sponsors BEHR® Paint, Genesis G70, LUMAS, Overstock, Tuft & Needle, Chasing Paper, and Interior Define for making this experience possible.
Dark Paint! Floating Shelves! These Kitchen Designs Are Trending on TikTok

TikTok isn’t just lip dubs and viral dances. The social media platform is also a design hub for homeowners and apartment dwellers; and according to interior enthusiasts on TikTok, dramatic dark paint, statement backsplashes, and smart storage solutions are among the top kitchen design trends to expect for the rest of this year. UK-based kitchen supplier Magnet recently analyzed some of the top kitchen trends of 2021 and cross-referenced the findings with TikTok searches to determine the most in-demand kitchens.
Parade

Wait, I Don't Need to Shampoo My Ends? Here Are the 10 Best TikTok Hair Hacks

The only reliable thing about my hair is that it will do what it wants—when it wants. I have hair that’s a mix of curly and wavy, and it always comes with extra volume. I’ve spent most of my teenage/adult life trying to style my hair to get it to do what I would like, I rarely looked at what I should actually be doing to keep my hair healthy. So when I dove into the world of healthy hair on TikTok and came across the best TikTok haircare hacks, I learned a lot of great tips, some of which I have heard discussed for a while now but I was never brave enough to try.
Well+Good

This Magical Avocado Hack Removes the Pit Instantly With Just Your Fingers

Using a spoon to remove an avocado pit is annoying. Those little gadgets meant to help feel like a waste of money. And stabbing the pit with a knife is straight-up dangerous. Avocado-related injuries sent an average of 24 people to the hospital per day in 2018. Turns out, there’s been an easy hack to remove avocado pit all along—no special tools required.
Distractify

You'll Need a Lot of XL Candy to Level Up Your Pokémon in 'Pokémon GO'

The mobile AR game Pokémon GO offers an interactive and creative way for players to catch Pokémon in the real world and is one of the franchise's most unique titles. The game includes a variety of items to enhance your Pokémon journey and help you become the best trainer — and many of these items are necessary if you want to become one of the best Pokémon GO players.
Creative Bloq

TikTok users are loving this photo editing hack

If you're longing to evoke the heady days of summer in your pictures, you're in luck as there's a new iPhone photo-editing hack in town. TikTok users are going wild for this magic formula, which transforms your photos into warm, sun-drenched utopias. The only catch is that the original photo has to be taken in bright, natural light.
POPSUGAR

This Chiropractor's TikTok on How to Stretch Your Low Back Is Just the Thing We Need

Those of us with lower-back pain know that we'll try nearly anything to relieve it. Fortunately, thanks to TikTok, a wealth of chiropractor tips can be found in the palm of our hands. Today's tip comes from chiropractor Brian Meenan, DC, of Pittsburgh Premier Chiropractic Clinic. In his viral TikTok, he instructs viewers to grab a door handle, take a deep squat, lean back slightly, and push on their thigh to twist (make sure to get the other side).
I Tried TikTok’s ‘Perfect Ponytail’ Hack & I’ll Wear My Hair Up All Summer

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Nowhere else is home to quite so many clever hair hacks as TikTok. From DIY curtain bangs and achieving heatless curls overnight to the one-minute messy bun hack and using hair toning drops to transform colour, the app is unrivalled when it comes to hairstyling, transformations and shortcuts.
Apartment Therapy

My Friend’s Moral Stance on Laundry Changed the Way I Clean My Home

As a neurodivergent person, I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with keeping my home tidy. I can’t be trusted to clean sporadically throughout the day because I often get distracted from the original task I was doing. As a result, I usually save cleaning sprees for when I’m super stressed and overwhelmed by the clutter. Living in a perpetually messy space made me feel like a failure, especially when it frustrated my partner or roommates.
Apartment Therapy

An Easy, Affordable Way to Give Your IKEA Sofa a Whole New Look

Quick, picture your living room. What do you see? You probably see a sofa, because when it comes to both style and function, that one piece is probably the center of your living room. If you’re not happy with your sofa, it’s hard to be happy with your space because of its prominence in the room. This can present a bit of a problem for decorators on a budget, because a new sofa—especially a really good-looking one—is a pretty spendy proposition. We’ve got a great solution: slipcovers.
Apartment Therapy

10 Classic Moroccan Rugs That Will Instantly Brighten Up Your Space — and They’re on Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Rugs USA’s Prep for Summer Sale includes some incredible deals (up to 80 percent off!) on bright, summery area rugs that could give any indoor or outdoor space an instant refresh — just in time for the official start of summer. In particular, there are some really great Moroccan-inspired rugs included in the sale. Some are inspired by vintage Berber designs, while others take a more modern approach, but all of these stylish and timeless designs can elevate any room. And while they do feel elegant, there are some great easy-care rugs to choose from, including options made from durable materials like jute and poly fibers. There’s even a stylish washable option! We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites from the sale to check out. But don’t wait too long — this sale is for a limited time only. Shop while you can!
14 TikTok Packing Hacks For Your Summer Travels

Grab your carry-on and your favorite outfit because it's time to travel! The weather's warming up and the sun is out, and we are so ready to go on an adventure. So whether you're camping on the beach, going on a road trip, or finally taking your mini honeymoon, we rounded up 14 of the best packing hacks that TikTok has to offer.
We Test 4 Non-Toxic Viral Car Cleaning Hacks

How many hours a day do you waste scrolling through so many viral hacks that make life easier. We want to know, do they work? Car expert Stephanie Henry puts CAR cleaning hacks to the test. Headlights – Orange and Baking Soda. Cut an orange in half, then pour the...
How to Make Teacup Candles

Upcycled teacup candles are so cute and simple to make. You can use family heirloom teacups, new teacups, or just some teacups you found at the thrift store! This tutorial on How to Make Teacup Candles is so cottagecore. The rustic wood, old teacups, and candles add up to a warm and fuzzy feeling that we are absolutely loving. This is a great DIY piece of wall art to add some decor to your walls without making them feel overly cluttered. Choose your favorite scent to really add in that relaxation factor.