This Viral TikTok Hack Just Needs a Napkin and a Teacup to Level Up Your Table

Sweet, rich, and alluring are just a few words that describe how we like our partners . . . as well as how we like our homes to smell. There's nothing worse than when your space has a musty, dirty, or just plain bad odor, and sometimes getting rid of it is harder than you might expect. And on the flip slide, when your home smells like nothing at all, it can feel a lot less like a home. But leave it to TikTok to have a solution for that (as well as hacks for just about everything else). TikToker @apieceofmyglamhouse shared her favorite way to make her house smell amazing, and it involves an unlikely duo: coffee beans and candles. Not only will this hack make your home smell like a freshly brewed cup of coffee all day long, but it'll also give your space an inviting atmosphere.