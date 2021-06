Demand for municipal bond ETFs has increased in 2021. After pulling in $14.6 billion of net inflows in 2020, municipal bond ETFs gathered $8.6 billion of new money in the first five months of 2021 according to CFRA’s ETF database. The net inflows have been broadly based with 13 ETFs gathering more than $100 million and 60 of the 66 available funds gathering fresh assets. Investors have gained more comfort in using fixed income ETFs, which offer transparency, liquidity and diversification benefits relative to mutual funds and/or individual bonds.