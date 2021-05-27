The 25 best episode of 'Futurama', ranked

“The Simpsons” is arguably the most successful TV show ever. Getting to air 700 episodes, with no end in sight, makes that an easy debate to pick up. However, it’s not the only successful cartoon co-created by Matt Groening. There’s also “Futurama,” which didn’t have quite as big of an audience but was just as funny. The sci-fi cartoon about a man frozen just as we entered the year 2000 and thawed on the eve of the year 3000 had a great run on FOX, which led to four direct-to-DVD movies, which then led to new episodes on Comedy Central. That’s quite the journey, and this ranking of the top 25 episodes features some later episodes, even if the bulk of the list focuses on those tremendous FOX years. Good news, everyone! It’s time to rank the top 25 “Futurama” episodes!