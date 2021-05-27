Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The 25 best episode of 'Futurama', ranked

By Chris Morgan
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Simpsons” is arguably the most successful TV show ever. Getting to air 700 episodes, with no end in sight, makes that an easy debate to pick up. However, it’s not the only successful cartoon co-created by Matt Groening. There’s also “Futurama,” which didn’t have quite as big of an audience but was just as funny. The sci-fi cartoon about a man frozen just as we entered the year 2000 and thawed on the eve of the year 3000 had a great run on FOX, which led to four direct-to-DVD movies, which then led to new episodes on Comedy Central. That’s quite the journey, and this ranking of the top 25 episodes features some later episodes, even if the bulk of the list focuses on those tremendous FOX years. Good news, everyone! It’s time to rank the top 25 “Futurama” episodes!

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Groening
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Sci Fi Movies#Top Ranking#Fox#Comedy Central#Funny#Frozen#Debate#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTVLine

9 Best Stephen King Series, Ranked!

While every Stephen King adaptation is not created equal, the iconic author’s ideas have served as nightmare fuel for generations of brave viewers (both children and adults alike), and for that we salute him! And with every new series that drops comes a chance to revisit the classics, which is exactly what we’re doing here.
TV SeriesPosted by
AL.com

‘Friends’: Monica’s 10 best episodes

Help us understand how Courteney Cox never landed a single Emmy nomination for playing Monica Geller on “Friends.” In fact, she’s the only person from the main six cast members who didn’t get a nom. What a travesty!. Cox was as talented as any of her equally amazing castmates, but...
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

20 best TV graduation episodes ranked, including ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ‘Glee’ [PHOTOS]

With all the family sitcoms and teen dramas that have graced the airwaves over the past several decades, it’s no surprise that quite a few have featured either a graduation ceremony (or in some cases, like “Gilmore Girls” and “Modern Family,” several) or events surrounding graduation. But which ones have left such a lasting impression that they’re worth rediscovering?
TV SeriesPosted by
Y-105FM

A ‘Ted’ TV Series Is Headed to Peacock

It’s a great time to have made something in Hollywood that’s open to more sequels or spinoffs. Streaming services are popping up everywhere, and they all want their own flagship movies and series featuring familiar characters audiences already love. Case in point: Peacock — which has already developed new versions of Saved By the Bell and Psych and is prepping a MacGruber television show is now also making a Ted series, based on the films by Seth MacFarlane about a talking teddy bear.
TV SeriesWashington Post

What to watch this weekend: ‘Tuca & Bertie’ on Adult Swim

Accident, Suicide or Murder (Oxygen at 7) Investigators think foul play is involved after a body is discovered along a New Mexico highway. Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (BBC America at 8) An infestation at a nursery burrow yields unexpected outcomes for both families. Jade Fever (Weather at 9) The crew struggles to get heavy...
TV SeriesThe Tab

Every single episode of Inside No. 9, painstakingly ranked

There are few TV shows more inventive and gripping than Inside No. 9. For avid fans, it’s an ever-changing anthology collection of stories ranging from the gruesome to the creepy to the heartwarming. For the uninitiated, it’s a show made by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton. The pair star in...
TV Seriesask.com

“Love, Victor” Season 2 Review: Hulu’s Teen Dramedy Makes for a Perfect Binge Watch

Michael Cimino and George Sear in the second season of “Love, Victor.” Photo Courtesy: Hulu. One of my favorite 2020 shows was Hulu’s teen dramedy Love, Victor. It stars Michael Cimino as a Latino teenager in Atlanta embracing his sexuality and figuring out how to come out to his Catholic parents. The show is set in the same universe as the movie Love, Simon, based on Becky Albertalli’s novel.