Brazil's B2W Online Retailer Sees Deliveries to Favelas as Route to Growth

marketscreener.com
 11 days ago

SAO PAULO--Brazil's B2W SA, a retailer that operates multiple online sales platforms, has started a program to make deliveries to customers in the country's poorest neighborhoods as part of a plan to expand its market and boost inclusion among its customers. Many of Brazil's cities are home to favelas, the...

www.marketscreener.com
