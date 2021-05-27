Cancel
U.S. Politics

Biden trade czar 'optimistic' U.S.-EU aircraft subsidy spat to end soon

marketscreener.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said she is optimistic that the United States and Europe can settle a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies, leaving them free to focus on larger issues, including China's nascent aircraft industry. Tai, who is working to reset trade ties with allies across the...

www.marketscreener.com
