When looking for a house in Cathays, students gravitate towards the same requirements: cheap, decent-sized rooms and as close to Lidl as possible!. Now, whilst Cathays is no Kensington, the odd house here and there can be a steal— but the problem is knowing if the letting agent’s pictures live up to the reality. Strategic photos and reviews hide a multitude of sins, with the unique aspects of your house only discovered after signing— the poor plumbing, the carefully positioned picture frame that hides the mold, the family of rats living in between walls.