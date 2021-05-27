Cancel
Esthetician

Union
 30 days ago

Elan Clinic, a high-end medspa, is seeking a licensed esthetician. Experience with Obagi, SkinMedica, and ColoreScience medical grade product lines, chemical peels, and HydraFacial, desired, but not required, as is the ability to assist in cosmetic procedure consultations and recommendations. Compensation to consist of an hourly rate plus commission, PTO,...

