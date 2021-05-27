Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Black activists, Dems blast Wisconsin police reform bills

By TODD RICHMOND
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers and Black activists on Thursday blasted the first police reform bills proposed by a task force the Wisconsin Assembly’s top Republican formed last year after a spate of police shootings, saying the measures would accomplish little of substance and that legislators should start over.

The Assembly’s criminal justice committee held the first public hearing on the proposals on Thursday. Committee Republicans praised the task force’s leaders, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, a white Republican, and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, a Black Democrat, for reaching consensus on what they called difficult issues.

But Democrats on the panel questioned whether the bills go far enough. Black Leaders Organizing Communities, a nonprofit that works to improve Black people’s lives, held a simultaneous rally in Milwaukee to lambast the proposals as “crumbs.”

“These bills are simply a blanket,” said Keisha Robinson, the organization’s deputy director. “They are just warm and squishy thoughts to keep police warm. When are there going to be actual bills that are going to be put in place to help the community?”

The seven-bill package includes measures that would require annual reports on the number of no-knock entries executed each year and resulting injuries and deaths. The package would also require the state Department of Justice to develop a training program for officers stationed in schools.

Officer applicants statewide would have to undergo psychological examinations before they could be hired and officers would have to take four hours of crisis management training annually. Officers who shoot at someone or are involved in an incident resulting in a death or injury would have to get drug tested.

Other bills in the package would create a grant program to purchase body cameras for patrol officers and expand eligibility for a $250,000 grant program to help people in rural areas deal with crises. Currently, only counties or regions are eligible for such grants, and the legislation would also make them available to municipalities.

Pressure to overhaul police practices has been building nationally since George Floyd’s death in May 2020. The spotlight turned to Wisconsin in August when a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, during a domestic dispute. Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down. That shooting sparked several nights of chaotic demonstrations.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called special legislative sessions to pass police reform bills after both incidents, but Republican leaders refused to convene. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos instead created the task force to examine racial disparities.

The task force released its recommendations in April. In addition to the proposals before the criminal justice committee Thursday, the task force’s recommendations include a statewide prohibition on officers using chokeholds and the creation of an independent board to develop best use-of-force practices. But lawmakers have yet to introduce any bills that would make those recommendations law.

GOP members of the criminal justice committee gushed over the new bills, calling them historic.

“This is a really good day for the state of Wisconsin, a really good day for America,” said Rep. Shae Sortwell. “I fully expect we’re going to pass these bills, probably unanimously.”

Committee Democrats said the bills represent minor steps forward. They demanded to know why the task force didn’t ban no-knock warrants, funnel more money toward body cameras and require annual psychological evaluations for officers.

“There is no act that government can do that’s bigger than taking the life of one of its own citizens,” said Rep. Tim McGuire, a Kenosha Democrat.

Steineke and Stubbs said they couldn’t find any data on no-knock warrants to inform policy decisions. They also said the Legislature’s budget committee can find money for the grants and that officers dealing with problems unrelated to work could fail annual exams and lose their jobs.

Rep. David Bowen, a Black Democrat from Milwaukee, tried to ask Steineke why he called leading the task force a “political loser” in an email to Vos in August. The committee’s chairman, Rep. John Spiros, cut Bowen off.

“I’m trying to respond to what he said,” Bowen shot back. “This was supposed to be a non-political process. It seems there was a goal politically.”

Steineke replied that if all Bowen cares about is politics, then he could see how he got that impression from the email. He said he meant that the task force would have to work to find consensus and not focus on highly political ideas. He chided Bowen for not observing any task force meetings, to which Bowen responded “pandemic.”

Although Steineke and Stubbs called the bills starting points, Bowen wouldn’t have it.

“(Killings by police) probably is the most controversial issue in the country right now and we have a ways to go,” Bowen said. “People really want to see something substantial so everyone can make it home at night.”

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trichmond1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

473K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Steineke
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Mcguire
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Shae Sortwell
Person
John Spiros
Person
Shelia Stubbs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Legislature#Black People#Police Shootings#Racial Injustice#Democratic Lawmakers#Committee Democrats#Democratic Reform#Dems#Republican Leaders#Ap#The Wisconsin Assembly#Black Democrat#Wisconsin Assembly#Committee Republicans#Police Reform Bills#Activists#Actual Bills#Legislators#Gop Members#Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Michigan Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Police Reform Bills

Michigan lawmakers are introducing bipartisan policing reform bills a year after the death of George Floyd. The bills would update use-of-force policies and require officers to use all other options before deadly force. Officers who use excessive force causing serious injury or death would have their license revoked. New guidelines...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Bipartisan police reforms introduced in Senate, House Dems look to reintroduce ‘Equal Justice for All’ package

Demeeko Williams, a Detroit activist who participated in dozens of Black Lives Matter rallies in 2020, said the Michigan Senate’s recently unveiled bipartisan police reform effort is needed, but more must be done to address issues such as the use of facial recognition technology and qualified immunity for law enforcement officials. “I think the state […] The post Bipartisan police reforms introduced in Senate, House Dems look to reintroduce ‘Equal Justice for All’ package appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Congress & CourtsMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Senate gridlock stalls police reform bills

A new poll revealed that a year since George Floyd’s murder, a large gap still exists in how Black and White Americans view racism and police violence. This gap surfaces in the congressional gridlock that threatens to derail ongoing efforts at police reform. An Associated Press-NORC poll conducted in April...
Wisconsin Statewuwm.com

Wisconsin Republican Leadership Discusses Police Reform Initiatives

Protests were sparked after the murder of George Floyd by a former Minneapolis police officer almost a year ago. Calls for change in policing policies followed his death around the country and here in Wisconsin. WUWM’s Policing In Wisconsin series examines what has and hasn’t changed in law enforcement since last summer’s protests.
Congress & Courtskiwaradio.com

Grassley Says Agreement On Police Reform Bill May Be Near

Statewide Iowa — On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says a bipartisan police reform bill is nearly ready to go to a vote. Senators Corey Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, and Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina,...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

NBA Social Justice Coalition calls for passage of police reform bill

The National Basketball Association's (NBA) Social Justice Coalition has called on the U.S. Senate to pass a police reform bill to honour the memory of George Floyd, an African-American killed by a Minneapolis police officer last year. The Democratic-led House of Representatives this year passed the George Floyd Justice in...
Congress & CourtsRadio Iowa

Senator Grassley: Negotiations making headway on police reform bill

On this one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says significant progress is being made on a bipartisan police reform bill. Senators Corey Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, and Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, are working on a compromise...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

One year after George Floyd’s death, area legislators, activists say ‘long way to go’ toward police reform

One year after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, area lawmakers and activists say police reform has been a slow process. On May 25, 2020, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” begged for his life and called out for his mother before dying. In court, it was revealed that Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.