Burlington Stores Sees Q1 Same-Store Sales Climb 20 Percent

Burlington Stores Inc. reported earnings more than doubled in the first quarter versus the first quarter of 2019 as same-store sales grew 20 percent. Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “We are pleased with our first-quarter results. There were numerous factors that contributed to improved traffic and consumer spending in the quarter including the latest stimulus checks, the pace of the vaccine roll-out and pent-up consumer demand. We were able to chase the very strong trend and maximize our share of this sales opportunity through strong execution of our Burlington 2.0 strategies.”