Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Burlington Stores Sees Q1 Same-Store Sales Climb 20 Percent

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurlington Stores Inc. reported earnings more than doubled in the first quarter versus the first quarter of 2019 as same-store sales grew 20 percent. Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “We are pleased with our first-quarter results. There were numerous factors that contributed to improved traffic and consumer spending in the quarter including the latest stimulus checks, the pace of the vaccine roll-out and pent-up consumer demand. We were able to chase the very strong trend and maximize our share of this sales opportunity through strong execution of our Burlington 2.0 strategies.”

sgbonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Net Sales#Stimulus#Abl#Total Sales#Gross Sales#Strong Earnings#Cash Earnings#Product Sales#Burlington Stores Inc#Ebitda#Abl#Comparable Store Sales#Gross Margin Rate#Operating Margin#Net Income#Consumer Demand#Reserve Inventory#Trend#Headwinds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsdrugstorenews.com

Ulta Beauty reports strong sales in Q1

Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning store shoppers. Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning...
Economybizjournals

Ulta Beauty sales skyrocket as consumers return to stores

Ulta Beauty's fiscal first-quarter 2021 sales soared to record levels, exceeding not only the same period in Covid-restricted 2020 but also those of pre-pandemic 2019 as pent-up demand led consumers back to reopened stores, driving up revenue for the cosmetics retailer. Net sales increased 65.2% to $1.9 billion compared to...
Burlington, NJinvesting.com

Telsey Advisory Stick to Their Buy Rating for Burlington Stores

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, setting a price target of $380, which is approximately 17.05% above the present share price of $324.65. Telsey expects Burlington Stores to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.35 for the second quarter of 2021.
Burlington, MIPosted by
Benzinga

What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Burlington Stores

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 19 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Burlington Stores evaluate the company at an average price target of $341.37 with a high of $385.00 and a low of $259.00.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) _ Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $171 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and...
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Burlington Stores Q1 earnings blow past Street; cites supply chain problems

Burlington Stores Inc. reported strong sales earnings for its first quarter, helped by stimulus checks, the vaccination rollout and pent-up consumer demand. Burlington’s net income totaled $171 million, or $2.51 a share, in the quarter ended May 1, compared to a loss of $333.7 million, or $5.09 a share, in the year-ago period and to $78 million, or $1.15 per share, in the first quarter of 2019.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Athleta Sees Sales Surge In Q1

Gap Inc. reported that Athleta’s net sales in the first quarter were up 56 percent versus 2019. Comparable sales grew 27 percent year-over-year and 46 percent versus 2019. Gap said in a statement, “Athleta drove outsized digital growth, up 113 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019, while achieving record regular-priced sales through gains in relevant product categories and purpose-led marketing. The team made significant strides driving brand awareness during the quarter through the launch of inclusive sizing and with the announcement of a partnership with Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history.”
Retailchainstoreage.com

Dollar General sales fall; on track to open 1,050 stores

Dollar General reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and sales as stimulus checks gave a boost to revenue. The discounter executed more than 800 real estate projects (260 new stores, 543 remodels and 33 relocations) during the quarter, including store openings in its new PopShelf and larger-footprint Dollar General formats. The retailer...
Burlington, NJhometextilestoday.com

Burlington Stores ramps up merchandising capabilities

Burlington, N.J. – Burlington Stores is putting more buyer boots on the ground in New York. The off-price retail company recently signed a lease to double the square footage of its buying office in the city as part of a planned investment to build out its merchandising structure. Both new hires and promotions are running ahead of plan.
MarketsNew York Post

Abercrombie & Fitch profits surge as stores reopen, web sales leap

Abercrombie & Fitch reported a bigger-than-expected 61 percent jump in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as the apparel retailer benefited from shoppers returning to its stores and using its beefed-up online business. Shares of the Hollister and Gilly Hicks owner rose 11 percent as it also posted a surprise quarterly profit...
Marketsaftermarketnews.com

AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 28.9%

AutoZone has reported net sales of $3.7 billion for its third quarter (12 weeks) ended May 8, 2021, an increase of 31.4% from the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (12 weeks). Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 28.9% for the quarter. For...
Businesschainstoreage.com

Citi Trends in record Q1; raises outlook, looks to accelerate store growth

Citi Trends is staging a strong comeback from the pandemic. The value retailer, which specializes in apparel, accessories and home goods primarily for African American and Latinx customers, reported earnings that topped expectations amid an increase in full-price selling, reduced markdown levels and improved inventory turns. “We had a very...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ross Stores' Sales Come Roaring Back

A year ago, sales cratered at Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST). As a non-essential business, the No. 2 off-price retailer had to close its stores for much of the spring, a result of stay-at-home orders. Ross Stores didn't have an e-commerce business to fall back upon, either. However, consumers are now venturing...
RetailBusiness Insider

New Zealand Retail Sales Climb 2.5% On Quarter In Q1

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - following the upwardly revised 2.6 percent contraction in the three months prior (originally -2.7 percent). By industry,...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Ross Stores Swings To Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $476.5 million or $1.34 per share, compared to net loss of $305.8 million or $0.87 per share last year. Sales for the quarter grew to $4.52 billion from $1.84 billion last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Ross Stores (ROST) Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates

ROST - Free Report) reported solid results for first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also advanced year over year. Results gained from pent-up customer demand, accelerated vaccination, government stimulus payments and easing of COVID restrictions. Q1 Highlights. Ross Stores reported earnings...
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Foot Locker stock jumps after bit profit, same-store sales beats

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. ran up 2.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported big fiscal first-quarter profit and same-store sales beats, while saying it will reposition its store fleet to focus growth in its iconic banners. For the quarter to May 1, the company swung to net income of $202 million, or $1.93 a share, from a loss of $110 million, or $1.06 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $1.96, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.12. Sales rose 83.1% to $2.15 billion, above...