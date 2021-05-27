Fargo City Offices, Fargo Library, Garbage/Recycling and Fargo Cass Public Health Schedules for Memorial Day Holiday
City of Fargo offices, all Fargo Public Library branches and Fargo Cass Public Health will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 31 and will re-open to the public Tuesday, June 1.
Solid Waste collections will operate as follows: Monday garbage/recycling will be collected on Tuesday; the remainder of the week will run on schedule. The Fargo Sanitary Landfill and Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility will be closed on Monday, May 31.