Fargo, ND

Fargo City Offices, Fargo Library, Garbage/Recycling and Fargo Cass Public Health Schedules for Memorial Day Holiday

 14 days ago

City of Fargo offices, all Fargo Public Library branches and Fargo Cass Public Health will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, May 31 and will re-open to the public Tuesday, June 1.

Solid Waste collections will operate as follows: Monday garbage/recycling will be collected on Tuesday; the remainder of the week will run on schedule. The Fargo Sanitary Landfill and Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility will be closed on Monday, May 31.

ABOUT

Fargo is a city in and the county seat of Cass County, North Dakota, United States. Being the most populous city in the state, it accounts for nearly 17% of the state population.

