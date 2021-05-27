All Forms Of Severe Weather Possible Today

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 01:58:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas; Greene; Stone; Taney FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN BARRY, CHRISTIAN, DOUGLAS, GREENE, LAWRENCE, STONE, NORTHERN TANEY, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES At 1257 PM CDT, The Department of Transportation reported flooding from previous heavy rain in the advisory area. Multiple low water crossings are flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.