Colorado Giving Away $5 Million As Incentive For People To Get Vaccinated; Wyoming Not So Much

Although some states are offering incentives to encourage more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Wyoming is not one of them. At least, not yet. This week, Colorado announced it would give out $1 million to five lucky residents who had started the vaccination process by June 1. According to KSUT, nearly 60% of all eligible Coloradoans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while more than half of the state has been fully vaccinated.