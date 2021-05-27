Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Giving Away $5 Million As Incentive For People To Get Vaccinated; Wyoming Not So Much

By News Release
Sheridan Media
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough some states are offering incentives to encourage more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Wyoming is not one of them. At least, not yet. This week, Colorado announced it would give out $1 million to five lucky residents who had started the vaccination process by June 1. According to KSUT, nearly 60% of all eligible Coloradoans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while more than half of the state has been fully vaccinated.

sheridanmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Wyoming COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wyoming Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#State Of Colorado#State Funds#Colorado Giving Away#Ksut#Coloradoans#Covid#Cowboy State Daily#The Cheyenne Frontier#Statewide Incentive#Vaccine Incentives#Vaccinations#Federal Funds#Sign Up#This Week#People#Drawing Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Wyoming StateMiddletown Press

Lack of quorum stalls Wyoming tribe medical marijuana vote

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Medical marijuana won't be allowed on Wyoming's Wind River Reservation just yet after not enough people were present to vote on the proposal. The Eastern Shoshone General Council lacked a quorum of 75 people to decide the issue Saturday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. The council plans...
Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

LCCC study: Wyo residents can afford more taxes

Wyoming residents can afford to pay more in taxes, argues an analysis by the Laramie County Community College’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis, citing the state’s already low tax burden and relatively inexpensive cost of living. The analysis, drafted last December, was presented to the Joint Revenue Committee on...
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Has Some of the Friendliest Neighbors

Chances are you drive through your neighborhood and if there are some people outside, you are going to get a wave or two as you pass by. This is how it is in almost every neighborhood I have ever been to in Colorado. There's a reason why. Colorado is one of the friendliest states when it comes to neighbors.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Another “STUDY” Lies About Wyoming

Here we go again. Some writer at some website needed to fill his quota for the day so he decided to write an article on The Rudest City In Every State. This time it's the website called Earn/Spend/Live. For Wyoming, he picked Cheyenne. He only wrote two sentences: "Cheyenne is...
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Are Wyoming land swaps always good for the public?

‘Can we stop the process?” a voice rang out in a room in the Tongue River Community Center as Cyrus Western, a Wyoming state representative in Sheridan County, was bombarded with questions from concerned residents about a “land swap” proposed by Columbus Peak Ranch. The exchange involves 560 acres of state trust land that serves as range for a large elk herd, mule deer and other wildlife near the face of the Big Horns to be received by Columbus Peak Ranch in exchange for 628 acres of rangeland 2.5 miles east of Dayton and $410,950.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming plans annual conference on Sept. 10-11

CASPER — Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming will host their annual conference on Sept. 10-11 at the Clarion in Casper. Larry Bentley, Ellie Cushman and Taylor Haynes will host the Friday morning forum. Friday afternoon, Bill Bullard and Karina Jones will speak on behalf of R-Calf regarding several national events that affect ranchers in Wyoming.
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Wood Prices Soar Due to COVID, Labor Problems

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are some things we definitely take for granted in our society – for example, construction projects. Many of us just assume we can go to the lumber yard, get the supplies we need, and build whatever we have in mind.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 143 new cases, 173 new recoveries

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 143 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 119 and the number of probable cases rising by 24, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 213 new coronavirus recoveries were announced: 173 confirmed and...
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Wyoming Statecounty17.com

Wyoming gas prices up 65% in last year; 4 cent increase in last week

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) While Wyoming has not felt the sting of gasoline shortages seen in the last week in the eastern U.S., its gas prices are still rising in advance of the upcoming three-day holiday. Figures provided in the regular report by GasBuddy.com, a company...
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...