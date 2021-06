Eddie Van Halen's son says that he is "over" the controversy surrounding the way his father was recognized by The Recording Academy at this year's Grammy Awards. The legendary VAN HALEN axeman was included in the "In Memoriam" segment at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, where The Recording Academy paid tribute to musicians who died in the past year. At one point in the segment, Eddie Van Halen's name flashed across the screen over a clip of him shredding a guitar solo while a spotlight shone on his iconic red-white-and-black guitar.