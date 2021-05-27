Cancel
Fauquier rocket design firm to create 16 new jobs with $2.5 million expansion

By STAR-EXPONENT STAFF report
Culpeper Star Exponent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARC Research, a provider of program and engineering services in advanced missile and rocket propulsion, will invest $2.5 million and create 16 new jobs in expanding its operation in Fauquier County, Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week. The company will establish a new 20,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility on 4.5...

