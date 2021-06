CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It took Shane Bieber a career-high 121 pitches, but he got his eight strikeouts and a win over the Cubs on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. Chicago peppered Bieber with nine hits while sending 30 batters to the plate against the AL Cy Young winner in 6 2/3 innings. They drew three walks and had leads of 1-0 and 2-1. But Team Extreme would not let Bieber down.