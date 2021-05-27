Brown County leads in 65 and up area vaccines

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 98% of Brown County’s 65 and over population have received their first COVID-19 vaccine, according to May 23 data. That figure is tops in the region. There is a delay between vaccines given and they are reported to the MDH since the MDH must validate and process data before reporting it. In addition, 96% of Brown County residents age 65 and over completed their COVID-19 vaccination series, as of May 23. Data showed 64.1% in Brown County received their first COVID vaccine and 60.6% completed the vaccine series. In Nicollet County, 89% of vaccinated residents age 65 and up got their first COVID vaccine and 86% completed the COVID vaccine series. Renville County data shows 83% of vaccinated residents age 65 and up got their first COVID vaccine and 80% completed the vaccine series. In Redwood County, 79% of vaccinated residents age 65 and up got their first COVID vaccine and 77% completed the vaccine series. In Sibley County, 76% of vaccinated residents age 65 and up got their first COVID vaccine and 74% completed the vaccine series. Statewide data showed 63.6% (2,863,854) people with at least one vaccine dose and 57% completed the vaccine series.