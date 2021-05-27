Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, MN

Brown County leads in 65 and up area vaccines

By newsknuj
knuj.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 98% of Brown County’s 65 and over population have received their first COVID-19 vaccine, according to May 23 data. That figure is tops in the region. There is a delay between vaccines given and they are reported to the MDH since the MDH must validate and process data before reporting it. In addition, 96% of Brown County residents age 65 and over completed their COVID-19 vaccination series, as of May 23. Data showed 64.1% in Brown County received their first COVID vaccine and 60.6% completed the vaccine series. In Nicollet County, 89% of vaccinated residents age 65 and up got their first COVID vaccine and 86% completed the COVID vaccine series. Renville County data shows 83% of vaccinated residents age 65 and up got their first COVID vaccine and 80% completed the vaccine series. In Redwood County, 79% of vaccinated residents age 65 and up got their first COVID vaccine and 77% completed the vaccine series. In Sibley County, 76% of vaccinated residents age 65 and up got their first COVID vaccine and 74% completed the vaccine series. Statewide data showed 63.6% (2,863,854) people with at least one vaccine dose and 57% completed the vaccine series.

knuj.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brown County, MN
Health
Brown County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
County
Brown County, MN
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Covid Vaccine#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health Department#Population Health#Health Data#Covid#Vaccinated Residents#Statewide Data#Sibley County#Redwood County#Nicollet County#Renville County Data#Tops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Brown County, MNknuj.net

Brown Couny property tax reminder

The Brown Auditor-Treasurer’s office would like to remind property owners that first-half taxes are due Today (May 17th). “The Brown County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office would like to remind County property owners that all personal and first half residential, commercial and Ag real estate property taxes are due today, May 17th. To avoid penalty, property taxes can be paid in person at the Auditor-Treasurer office, located on the 2nd floor of the Brown County Courthouse or at the Brown County License Bureau, located at 1900 N Franklin, between 8:00 am and 4:30 pm, mailed and postmarked by May 17th, or placed in the drop box located in the Law Enforcement Center parking lot off Washington Street in New Ulm. Property taxes can also be paid online or by phone using an eCheck, debit or credit card. For more information on ePay, refer to your property tax statement or visit Brown County’s website www.co.brown.mn.us.”
North Mankato, MNPosted by
The Free Press

Monday Informer: North Mankato accepting feedback on project

The city of North Mankato is seeking feedback on its draft plan for the redevelopment of the Webster Avenue/Highway 169 area of town. The study examined land use around Webster Avenue and identifies redevelopment and revitalization opportunities. After reviewing the draft plan online at www.northmankato.com/citynorthmankato/webster-avenue-area-plan, commenters may click on a...
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

UPDATE: Regional positivity rate down in encouraging territory

MANKATO — New COVID-19 case and test data resulted in an encouraging week for south-central Minnesota. Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 report showed COVID-19 testing was down in the south-central region this week, but new case totals were down even more. Taken together, the weekly numbers...
New Ulm, MNJournal

COVID 19 Vaccination Clinics May 21, 22

NEW ULM — Brown County Public Health hosts May 21 and 22 COVID-19 vaccination clinics. A Moderna vaccine clinic will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 21. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. A Phizer vaccine clinic is set for Saturday May 22nd 2021...
Blue Earth County, MNthelandonline.com

Counties combine for smallest uptick in new COVID-19 cases in 2021

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for only 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the lowest daily total so far in 2021. The 14 new cases in six counties came after all nine south-central counties combined for 35 on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. While the low totals are encouraging, Mondays and Tuesdays regularly have much lower case numbers than other days due to reporting lags from the weekend.
New Ulm, MNthelandonline.com

Juvenile escapee crashes pickup

NEW ULM — A St. Peter teen allegedly escaped the from the Brown County detox center, stole a truck, fled from police going nearly 100 mph and crashed. Dominic Christopher Schmidt, 17, was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor counts of theft and misdemeanor reckless driving Friday in Brown County Juvenile Court.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Looft talks of chamber programs; LWV honors Prochniak

NEW ULM — The bands are coming back to New Ulm this year. New Ulm Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Michael Looft told the New Ulm League of Women Voters Tuesday that bands are being booked for 2021 Bavarian Blast and Oktoberfest events. In addition, ticket details and COVID-19 safety plans are being worked out.
Mankato, MNthelandonline.com

Region has small uptick in new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths statewide

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties combined for 35 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a slight uptick from Sunday’s total. The counties also joined the rest of the state in having no newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths, keeping Minnesota’s pandemic death toll at 7,231. It was the fifth day in 2021 with no new deaths linked to the illness statewide — some of them were after holidays when new numbers weren’t being reported.
Brown County, MNSentinel

Getting to 70 percent

About 60% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. State officials would like the figure to get to 70%. One would think getting to 70 from 60 would be relatively easy, especially given that the supply of vaccines is up and the state is even encouraging walk-in vaccinations.
Brown County, MNJournal

Brown County Record

WINDOW RESTRICTIONS – TINT TOO DARK. Amanda L. Bailey, 246 Hubbell Ave., Mankato, $135;. Tyler M. Blank, 971 Pioneer Ave., Lafayette, $285; 10 days local confinement, stayed for 6 months unsupervised probation, misdemeanor;. DISPLAY EXPIRED REGISTRATION. Amanda M. Huiras, 29598 235th Ave., Sleepy Eye, $115;. DWI. Rocio M. Mireles, 415...
Sleepy Eye, MNJournal

SE City Council considers ATV, snowmobile ordinance

SLEEPY EYE — The Sleepy Eye City Council will consider an ordinance regulating ATV (all-terrain vehicles) and snowmobiles on city roads on Tuesday, May 11. Ordinance 184 would prohibit ATV or snowmobile operation on a city road except to travel from the owner’s residence or where the ATV or snowmobile is stored, in a direct route, and crossing to and from a destination, provided it is where the vehicles may be lawfully operated. The ordinance includes a 10 mph speed limit and ATVs and snowmobiles would not be driven in the city between midnight and 7 a.m.
Hanska, MNknuj.net

Hanska library meeting draws interest

More than a dozen people attended a Hanska City Council meeting to discuss the Hanska Community Library at the Hanska Community Center Monday. Mayor Daniel Vee said the purpose of the meeting was not to close the library but to try to get more people to use it. In addition, Despite a nearly 50% decrease in library hours between 2019 and 2020, patrons checked out more than double the number of physical and electronic books and audiobooks, despite pandemic restrictions. Brown County provides more than 61% of the library annual budget.
Brown County, MNJournal

Public Notices, May 7, 2021

Notice is hereby given per Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 116, and Martin County’s feedlot ordinance, that Mark Evers has made an application to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency / County of Brown for a permit to build a new feedlot. The new feedlot will be in the SE ™ of the...
Hanska, MNJournal

Hanska Library Board member asks for public input on library future

HANSKA — The future status of the Hanska Community Library is in question. Hanska Library Board member Deanna Zea is asking patrons and friends of the Hanska Public Library to attend a Monday, May 10 Hanska City Council meeting. Zea’s concerns included the notion that the City of Hanska spends...
New Ulm, MNJournal

Brown Co. Public Health hosts COVID clinics

NEW ULM — Brown County Public Health has appointments available for COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday, May 6, 13. Clinics will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 Franklin St. N. Appointments can be made online at https://publichealthimmunizations/as.me/May6 and May13 or by calling 507-233-6820.
Brown County, MNJournal

Board OKs county as fiscal agent

NEW ULM — Brown County commissioners unanimously approved authorizing the county to act as the fiscal agent to take advantage of bulk radio purchase savings Tuesday. Action came on commissioner Dave Borchert’s motion, seconded by Jeff Veerkamp. Many county departments are considering either upgrading their ARMER 800 MHz radios or...
Brown County, MNthelandonline.com

Supreme Court reinstates Brown County conviction

The Minnesota Supreme Court has reinstated the conviction of a Springfield man who tried to lure a girl to meet him in the middle of the night. A Brown County District judge found Michael James Boss, now 52, guilty of gross misdemeanor contributing for the need for child protection or services in August 2019.
Brown County, MNJournal

Auditor/Treasurer clarification

Recently, we wrote about the issue of converting the office of the Brown County Auditor/Treasurer from an elected position to an appointed position. We said that if Brown County Commissioners pass it, it would go to a referendum. That is not quite right. If the commissioners pass a resolution to do it, they will need 4 votes to do so. The public then has 30 days after the passage of the resolution to submit a petition for a referendum on the issue, which must be signed by at least 10 percent of the voters in the county.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Child care program piloted in New Ulm

BROWN COUNTY — A new child care pilot program has come to New Ulm called SMART Steps. The program was created by A Chance to Grow, a Minneapolis non-profit. A Chance to Grow started a program called Stimulating Maturity through Accelerated Readiness Training (SMART) that helps children’s brains and bodies get ready to learn by building the foundation for basic readiness skills.
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Anoka, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Dakota, Goodhue, Kandiyohi by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Anoka; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Dakota; Goodhue; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Washington; Wright; Yellow Medicine FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.