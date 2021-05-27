Cancel
Fold Opens Access To Sats-Back Debit Card, Announces $13 Million Series A

By Peter Chawaga
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin rewards app Fold has announced that its sats-back debit card is now accessible to all U.S. residents. “Instead of offering points or airline miles typically found in most card programs, Fold provides bitcoin rewards through a gamified experience that emphasizes healthy financial habits,” according to a release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. “Fold cardholders can earn variable rewards by spinning a rewards wheel after each qualifying purchase, like earning 100% of their purchase back in bitcoin, or even winning a whole bitcoin, which ten users have done to date.”

