Go Big (and go home up 3-1): The Nuggets should call upon the big uglies against the Blazers

Always loved Al Horford. I think when he was with the Celtics, the success the team had in that run with all the young players to the finals, he was a big part of it. He is a great teammate and person and creates positive energy with good team play, smart play, and work ethic. I think Big Al in that time period was like the best decision maker in the NBA. He would play perfect games and go like 500 for 500 on nights in always making the right decision and right play. One of the best ever in my opinion for making good decisions. It just went under the radar because he was a good player and not a great player.