Go Big (and go home up 3-1): The Nuggets should call upon the big uglies against the Blazers
Damian Lillard was correct when he said, “I’m never going against one guy.”. Against Lillard, one is never enough. It takes an entire team and a bench full of fouls, too. In the NBA’s most compelling playoff series, the Denver Nuggets tried that “one” thing a lot in Game 1 and a little in Game 2. Lillard’s 32-point first half in Game 2 was largely the result of one defender not quite being enough, especially when that one wasn’t much bigger than Lillard himself.milehighsports.com