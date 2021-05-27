Cancel
NFL

Jay Cutler Has Some Love for Matt Nagy and Advice on How to Handle Justin Fields

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time back in 2017 when it looked like Jay Cutler was headed to an NFL broadcast booth. That never materialized, which is a real shame. Combining Cutler’s honest assessments and football acumen, then putting it in a game-day broadcast booth would’ve been neat. I’m not sure if Cutler would be as highly thought of as Tony Romo. However, it would’ve been worth tuning in for his insights.

Related
Bears rookie Justin Fields gets big ovation at Chicago Cubs Opening Day 2.0

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was in attendance for Chicago Cubs Opening Day 2.0 Friday at Wrigley Field, and fans showed him plenty of love. The Bears first-round pick was shown on the video board fully decked out in Cubs gear, garnering large cheers from fans in the ballpark. Jesse Rogers of ESPN even said it was the “Biggest ovation yet.”
Matt Nagy on Justin Fields: 'He has the mentality to rip your heart out'

It looks like Justin Fields has a good command of the Chicago Bears offense. After the Bears latest practice, head coach Matt Nagy appreciates his command and knowledge of the playbook. This isn’t the first time Fields drew a lot of attention through the early goings of his NFL career....
Chi-Town Loves Justin Fields, Dallas Gant Staying Busy, and Cie Grant Roasts the Wolverines

This Week in Twitter is our weekly look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from current and former Ohio State players and other Ohio State accounts. Perhaps you've heard something about a quarterback battle that's taking place in Columbus. C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller, and true freshman Kyle McCord are all looking to take the reins after two seasons with Justin Fields at the helm. Competitors? Certainly. But why not amigos as well?
Bears head coach Matt Nagy impressed with Justin Fields' deep ball

One of the many qualities that nudged the Chicago Bears to move up and select Justin Fields as the No. 11 pick of the 2021 NFL draft was his ability to throw the deep ball. We saw it many times at Ohio State when he ripped off a rainbow right in the arms of receivers that have gotten behind the defense. For exhibit 1A, all you have to do is turn on the Sugar Bowl from last season against Clemson to see his ability to put the ball on target deep down the field.
Bears Wide Receiver Has Telling Admission On Justin Fields

Everything we’ve heard from Chicago Bears camp over the last few weeks is that Justin Fields is the real deal. The team traded up to take the Ohio State star in the first-round, and while he may not start Week 1, it sounds like he’s cementing himself as the team’s franchise quarterback.
Bears’ Matt Nagy already rules out starting Justin Fields in Week 1: No scenario where Andy Dalton is backup

The Chicago Bears traded up to the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to draft former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, but he may have to wait a bit before he sees any on-field action. The Bears also signed veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton in free agency, and Chicago’s brass has maintained that he will be the one to lead the Bears offense onto the field come Week 1.
Bears coach Matt Nagy seemingly names Week 1 starting QB

The Chicago Bears immediately named Andy Dalton their starting quarterback after they signed the veteran back in March, and that remains the plan even after they traded up to draft Justin Fields. Even if Fields outplays Dalton all summer, the former Ohio State star is not going to be Chicago’s...
More Guesses That Matt Nagy Will Slow Play the Justin Fields Experience

Few people know Matt Nagy like Louis Riddick. The ESPN analyst goes back a long ways with the Bears head coach. Both were in Philadelphia with Andy Reid, where Nagy was climbing through the coaching ranks, while Riddick was making moves in the front office. Their relationship has grown over the years. So much so, it’s worth paying extra attention whenever Riddick chimes in on Bears matters. And when it comes to discussing Justin Fields’ future, you better believe I’m listening with extra intent.