Jay Cutler Has Some Love for Matt Nagy and Advice on How to Handle Justin Fields

One of the many qualities that nudged the Chicago Bears to move up and select Justin Fields as the No. 11 pick of the 2021 NFL draft was his ability to throw the deep ball. We saw it many times at Ohio State when he ripped off a rainbow right in the arms of receivers that have gotten behind the defense. For exhibit 1A, all you have to do is turn on the Sugar Bowl from last season against Clemson to see his ability to put the ball on target deep down the field.