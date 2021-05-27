Cancel
Government to launch car parking consultation

By Daniel Puddicombe
motoringresearch.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government is to launch a consultation on proposed changes to car parking charges which it said will ‘help deliver a fair, proportionate and consistent system across the country’. The government wants to introduce a new Code of Practice for parking operators to make the system fairer for drivers. At...

www.motoringresearch.com
CarsAutoExpress

BMW and MINI launch charging service for UK electric car customers

BMW has launched a new one-stop charging package for buyers of electric BMWs and MINIs. The BMW Charging and MINI Charging services allow owners access to charge points from a number of providers via one app or card, including BP Pulse, ESB, Osprey, Source London, Instavolt and Ionity. In addition...
WestfairOnline

Passport Parking app launches in Larchmont

Visitors to Larchmont will now be able to pay for parking directly from their phones through the app Passport Parking. The app is free and can be used at over 1,300 parking spaces across the village. Unlike metered parking, through use of the app, users can add time to their space remotely and contact-free.
Funding approved for Lyminster north bypass

Funding approved for Lyminster north bypass

Source: https://www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/all-construction-news. West Sussex County Council has secured government funding to support construction of a £21.6m bypass.The Department for Transport has approved the release of £11.8m for construction of the northern section of the Lyminster bypass.The other £9.8m will come from West Sussex County Council, Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership and private developer contributions.The A284 Lyminster Road is an important north-south link road from the A27 at Crossbush, providing access to Littlehampton and to a lesser extent Bognor Regis. Journey times and accessibility are affected by the Wick level crossing, which causes delays to traffic in both directions and can impact on the junction with the A259.The bypass is proposed to improve safety and accessibility as well as contributing to regeneration in the Littlehampton and Bognor Regis areas.The planned scheme will link up with the southern section of the bypass, which Breheny Civil Engineering is currently building, to complete a new 1.1-mile single carriageway running to the east of Lyminster and Wick villages.The road will link a new junction on the A259 in Littlehampton to the A284 just south of the A27 at Crossbush, easing congestion in and out of Littlehampton. It will also support plans for 1,260 new homes being built in the area.The county council anticipates that construction will start in early 2022, subject to completion of the necessary land acquisition.
Carsgolfcourseindustry.com

Alternate Current: Club Car launches electric truck

Club Car is launching a new electric vehicle, the Club Car Current, in partnership with AYRO. The Current is a compact all-electric light-duty truck equipped with automotive features and comforts ideal for low-speed logistics and cargo services. The Current is available in three different bed configurations with a flat bed,...
TrafficTelegraph

Sadiq Khan to axe Tube and bus services in brutal cost cuts

Sadiq Khan is preparing to cut Tube and bus services, axe jobs and close departments at Transport for London as he scrambles to fill a gaping hole in the capital’s public transport budget. The London mayor must save £900m a year under the terms of TfL’s latest bailout from Westminster...
TrafficBBC

Stoke-on-Trent considering clean air zone plans

Some vehicles may be charged up to about £35 a day to use a road under proposals to improve air quality, Stoke-on-Trent City Council said. In Birmingham's new Clean Air Zone, high-polluting cars will face a daily fee of £8 and coaches and lorries £50. Stoke-on-Trent City Council is considering...
The Independent

London e-scooter trial: Rules for riding on the capital’s roads as new scheme launches

A trial e-scooter rental scheme launches in London on Monday 7 June, running for an initial 12 months and allowing pedestrians to hire one of the eco-friendly vehicles from Canary Wharf and the western boroughs of Richmond upon Thames, Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham and Kensington and Chelsea.The City of London, Southwark, Lambeth and Westminster are also set to join the Transport for London (TfL) sustainable travel initiative from 5 July, while around a third of the capital’s 33 boroughs are understood to be likely to participate in the trial at some point over the course of its year-long run.The new...
TrafficBBC

Bradford Interchange revamp to go ahead despite planned move

A £13.2m refurbishment of a railway station is to go ahead, despite plans to replace it. Bradford Interchange will get a new entrance and other improvements to bring it "up to standard", the city council said. The NCP car park on Hall Ings would be demolished to create a new...
Santa Barbara, CApantheonsite.io

Sophisticated system parking cars in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Downtown Santa Barbara has a new automatic parking system. Below the new Radius Commercial Real Estate building — located at 226 East De La Guerra — a carousel for cars is strategically stacking vehicles with innovative technology. It’s part of large construction project which wrapped up...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: People need cars, places to park

Eminent domain refers to government taking private property and converting it into public use. In that case the government must provide just compensation to the property owners. Our forefathers wanted our society to be fair to all. Our city council isn’t as enlightened as the authors of our Constitution. Columbia...
Worldpsychreg.org

On World ‘No Tobacco Day’ Charity ASH Calls on Government to Consult on Raising the Age of Sale to 21

On World No Tobacco Day (31st May), Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) is calling on the government to heed findings from a major study in The Lancet that three-quarters of the world’s smokers have their first cigarette by 21 and the average age of regular smoking is 19. ASH, alongside academics at UCL, are saying that now is the time for the government to consult on raising the age of sale for tobacco from 18 to 21.
Minoritiesokotokstoday.ca

Federal government launches loan program for Black-owned businesses

OTTAWA — The federal government is opening the doors to a loan program that will provide financing to Black-owned businesses that often face a steep hill to access capital. The Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund will provide loans of up to $250,000 for businesses that are majority Black-owned, or entrepreneurs for their startups or existing for-profit small businesses.
Public Safetykentlive.news

Police take seized scooter away on 7.5 tonne flatbed lorry

A police force has been mocked on social media for using a 7.5 tonne recovery truck to take away an electric scooter. West Mercia Police released a picture of the two-wheeler on the back of a flatbed lorry after they seized it in Hereford on Friday (4/6), reports SWNS. Baffled...
Trafficlmfm.ie

LCC asked to provide speed limit signs on the Faughart-Jonesborough Road

The call was made at Dundalk Municipal District's monthly meeting. Louth County Council has been asked to provide flashing speed limit signs on the Faughart-Jonesborough Road in north Louth. Sinn Féin's Edel Corrigan made the call at the Dundalk Municipal District's monthly meeting. However, she was told that the 80...
Real EstateBBC

Gloucester: Affordable housing fears over RAF Quedgeley plan

Concerns have been raised that a proposed development on a former RAF airfield includes too few affordable homes. Gloucester City councillors will debate plans to build 150 homes on the RAF Quedgeley site in Gloucestershire. Planning officers say the site will supply housing but the needs of people who cannot...
Trafficwhatsonhub.com

£370k cycle lane upgrade to start as local firm wins contract

Major new cycle lane upgrade work is set to begin as Hull City Council works to fulfil a vision of getting 10,000 people active by creating a cycling network that connects the city. The council has awarded a £370,000 contract to Hessle-based CR Reynolds Ltd to upgrade the cycle infrastructure...