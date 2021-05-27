Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

It has been a good start to the week for equities, with gains in both Europe and the US, led by tech stocks which have put in a solid afternoon of gains on Wall Street. Stocks have resumed their march higher it seems, adding to the gains made in the second half of last week as inflation concerns appear to recede. Risk assets are moving higher on a broad front, with almost all major indices in positive territory and oil prices marching upwards as well. After the initial fears about inflation and a complacent Fed, last week’s Fed minutes seem to have provided the reassurance that the Fed will take a more nuanced approach than might have seemed the case based on recent speeches. Instead of letting inflation run away from them, it looks like a careful policy of trimming policy here and there to avoid sharp price rises or drops in monetary support will prevail, perhaps the best outlook for equities overall. Tech stocks have rediscovered some of their momentum today, and with recent positioning data pointing to a notable surge in outflows it seems that sentiment has been sufficiently reset on the sector to allow a new leg higher to begin.