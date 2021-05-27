Essential Cargo: Explorations in Hand-Built Ceramic

Rib and scraper tools are essential when it comes to pottery and other ceramic work, aiding in the shaping and smoothing of clay. Though most often used when throwing pieces on a wheel, ribs can also be used in other clay practices. Ribs come in a range of materials including wood, metal, and soft rubber or other polymers. Rubber tools are often best for removing fingerprints and imperfections when finishing pieces on the wheel, though they can also be used for shaping or burnishing. With the introduction of tools made of other polymers like silicone, there are more options than ever for soft, resilient tools for clay. Review our picks of the best rubber rib tools for ceramics, all with the ARTnews stamp of approval.