OnePlus has a new live wallpaper to help you obsess over screen-on time even more

By Prasham Parikh
Android Police
Android Police
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OnePlus recently put in more resources towards software development, but unfortunately, it isn't for what you might hope. These efforts, by the OneLabs team, are directed towards creating resourceful apps and experiences, the first of which we saw a couple of weeks ago — a cross-platform clipboard tool. The team's most recent attempt involves a live wallpaper app that visualizes your phone usage data.

