OnePlus has a new live wallpaper to help you obsess over screen-on time even more

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by RainViewer, a perfect app to plan your summer outings around seasonal summer storms. This week I have a unique live wallpaper app from OnePlus and the arrival of Jetpack, an app that can help bloggers backup their WordPress sites on the go. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps and live wallpapers released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.