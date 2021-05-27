Report: Falcons offered first round pick for Julio Jones
Julio Jones is one of the best wide receivers in football, but to this point the expectation has been it wouldn’t cost a team more than a second-round pick to acquire him in a trade. His age (32 years old), injury history (missed most of last season with a hamstring issue), and contract situation (signed for three more seasons with a $23 million cap hit in 2021) have all been viewed as roadblocks for the Falcons maximizing their return.985thesportshub.com