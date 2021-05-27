Cancel
Report: Falcons offered first round pick for Julio Jones

By Alex Barth
985thesportshub.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulio Jones is one of the best wide receivers in football, but to this point the expectation has been it wouldn’t cost a team more than a second-round pick to acquire him in a trade. His age (32 years old), injury history (missed most of last season with a hamstring issue), and contract situation (signed for three more seasons with a $23 million cap hit in 2021) have all been viewed as roadblocks for the Falcons maximizing their return.

