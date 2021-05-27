Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

My Hero One’s Justice 2 DLC character Gentle & La Brava now available, Season Pass 2 announced

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Hero One’s Justice 2 downloadable content character Gentle & La Brava is now available alongside the fifth downloadable costume set “Celebration Wear Set,” publisher Bandai Namco and developer Byking announced. Additionally, a second Season Pass for My Hero One’s Justice 2 was announced, which will bring five new playable...

www.gematsu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero#Playable Characters#Dlc#Watch Trailer#Season Pass 2#Justice#Xbox One Switch#The Gentle La Brava#Publisher Bandai Namco#The Game#Downloadable Content#Steam#Developer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Galaxy Champions TV Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Galaxy Champions TV is a top-down closed arena shooter inspired by the classic arcade game Smash TV. Get powerful weapons and power-ups, kill huge amount of enemies, level up, unlock upgrades and beat all the bosses to become the champion of the most violent TV show of all time! Are you ready to become the Champ?! "Good luck! You'll need it!" Features: - Brutal, fast paced run and gun gameplay. Be fast or die! - Arcade score chaser-style game! - Global leaderboard: player can compete with other players. - 2-player local co-op mode. Don't fight alone! Win this show with your friends! - Difficulty levels: player can select difficulty before start a run. - 40+ unlockable upgrades. - 15+ powerful weapons (5 powerful upgradable weapons). - 4 different planets. - 15+ various enemies. - 4 insane boss fights.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

The Last Kids On Earth And The Staff Of Doom Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Battle hordes of zombies and monsters in The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, a semi open world action RPG that tells a new story in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. Playing as teen survivors Jack, Quint, June or Dirk, you’ll explore zombie-infested streets on your quest to stop Malondre, a powerful adversary from obtaining the Staff of Doom. When you are surrounded by enemies, use your heroes’ unique combat skills to defend the tree house. Summon sorcerer Bardle, warrior Skaelka and other allies for help in battle. Craft upgrades to strengthen your abilities, the treehouse, and getaway vehicle Big Mama. Up to 4 players can tackle the story together in couch co-op or take on waves of enemies in Horde Mode. Can you defeat giant bosses from the animated series, including an all-new enemy, Malondre? Choose your hero Play as the tornado of cool Jack, self-made scientist Quint, the cool and sarcastic June or Dirk, the tough guy who loves tending his garden. Play with up to three family and friends in couch co-op and feel just like you’re the Last Kids on Earth! Become legendary Start out as a scrappy survivor but find the right blueprints and resources and you’re ready to craft! Upgrade your equipment, abilities, the treehouse, and your getaway car Big Mama to Legendary levels of power. Summon your allies You may be the Last Kids on Earth, but you’re not alone in the fight to survive! Summon canine monster Rover, horned ogre Biggun, Skaelka the warrior, and the sword-wielding sorcerer Bardle. You can even upgrade your allies’ attacks, damage radius, speed and more.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Necromunda: Hired Gun Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Pick your contracts. Hunt your targets. Collect the bounty. Navigate an ocean of crime and corruption to balance the bloody ecosystem of Necromunda as a merciless hired gun. The money’s good, the dog’s loyal, and the gun’s reliable – but can you survive the hunt? Necromunda: Hired Gun is an indie fast-paced, violent, and thrilling FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000’s most infamous hive city. For the right price, eliminate the most notorious gangers and mutants. Your armory is a sprawling arsenal. Your body is enhanced with a dozen customizable augments to run on walls and leap over chasms. Your cyber-mastiff will sniff out and kill enemies for you, while your grappling hook allows quick, agile traversal of the massive environments. - An indie fast-paced FPS in the Warhammer 40,000 universe - Upgrade and fight alongside your loyal cyber-mastiff - Endless weapon and augment customisation - Upgrade, advance, and level up as you collect bounties.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power for Nintendo Switch is now available

Join the fight as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl in the DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power game, which launches for the Nintendo Switch system today!. Ready to save the city from the clutches of a group of mischievous DC Super-Villains … all while keeping up your social life as a teenager at Metropolis High School? If you can throw a Batarang and an afterschool hang with equal style, then Metropolis needs your help.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Talisman: Digital Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The officially licensed multiplayer version of the classic fantasy adventure board game, Talisman. On your travels, you will need strength, courage and some good dice rolls to survive the dangers you face and beat your opponents to the centre of the board! Choose from a roster of characters who have unique strengths, weaknesses and special abilities. Select your adventurer carefully as their skills could be the key to you getting your hands on the mighty Crown of Command. A magical artifact that holds the power to destroy all rivals, the Crown of Command has the power to make the bearer the true ruler of the kingdom. Your adventure to the Crown of Command won’t be an easy one. You’ll need courage, patience and some good dice rolls to survive the dangers you will face. Deadly monsters, tricky traps and magical disasters will try and stop you at every turn! Talisman: Digital Edition is the officially licensed digital version of the classic fantasy adventure board game, Talisman. Using the 4th Revised Edition rules, choose from 16 characters and venture out on a perilous journey to be the first to claim the Crown of Command.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Specialist Pack DLC Now Available

Slitherine have released the Specialist Pack DLC for Proxy Studios’ 40k-themed grand strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War. The Specialist Pack adds a new unit for each faction. These include the Astra Militarum Ratlings, the Chaos Space Marine Dark Disciples, the Craftworld Aeldari Warlock, the Necron Canoptek Wraiths, the Ork Kill Bursta, the Space Marine Devastator Centurion, the T’au Krootox Rider, and the Tyranid Venomthrope.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

For Honor Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

It's time to charge into battle, as Ubisoft's For Honor is now available for Xbox Game Pass members on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and via Xbox Cloud Gaming. The medieval melee game allows you to control either a Knight, Viking, or Samurai across multiple single player campaigns. But the main hook is the addictive multiplayer, which has kept fans returning for years since its release. Not only that but Xbox Series X|S owners will get to jump into the next-gen version of the game, which launched last year.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Guilty Gear Strive Season One Roadmap Reveals Upcoming Paid and Free DLC

The Guilty Gear Strive Season One roadmap reveals that new playable characters, battle stages, and story content are planned for release after the game’s launch. The roadmap was revealed during the Early Access Showcase hosted by Arc System Works, which also included developer commentary as well as a new launch trailer. While the new content will be paid DLC, the studio is also planning on releasing free updates such as a “Combo Maker” feature and “Digital Figure Mode”.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Donuts’n’Justice Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Our two policemen are charming tough guy antiheroes who hate criminals, and together they’re shooting to make a difference in their community. Blast ammo or toss grenades at hoodlum punks, and take down the head honchos of the syndicates terrorizing these streets. Take on over 14 types of enemies including dangerous biker gangs, aliens, as well as menacing boss fights, and thrilling car chases. Features * Simple controls and pure arcade action * Handcrafted pixel graphics created with love * 2-Player local co-op * 1980s buddy cop flick attitude.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Now Available on Xbox Game Pass

Game company Piranha Games has recently announced that video game MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass. The game is now available in the library of Xbox Game Pass and it now offers a lot of content since its release last year. A new huge and free update will cover a bit of everything with quality-of-life improvements, adjusting UI and game systems, and new gameplay changes.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE is the ultimate Elder Scrolls experience and includes exclusive Collector’s Items, the Base Game, and all Chapters: • Blackwood (New for 2021) • Greymoor • Elsweyr • Summerset • Morrowind Purchase the Collector's Edition for bonus in-game content including: • Battlefield Nightmare Senche Mount • Jewel-Feathered Sep Adder Pet • Temperamental Grimoire Memento • Deadlands Gladiator Outfit Style • Offer Weapon Emote ULTIMATE FREEDOM—Create your ultimate RPG character, play solo or adventure with friends, and determine your fate in an ever-expanding world. With no level restrictions, go anywhere, at any time in a truly open world. In The Elder Scrolls Online, the choice is yours. CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE—With a new tutorial, begin your adventure where you like: emerge from Coldharbour in the base game, battle Dragons in the Elsweyr Chapter, or get ready to face the Prince of Destruction Mehrunes Dagon in Blackwood, the latest Chapter. All content is accessible for new players, and you can switch adventures whenever you like. INCLUDES LATEST CHAPTER: BLACKWOOD—As part of the Gates of Oblivion adventure, a deal made with the Prince of Destruction comes due in Blackwood. Explore Imperial cities and murky bogs, uncover Mehrunes Dagon's sinister plot, and never adventure alone with the new Companions system.