Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

AG: IU Vaccination Ruling Violates State Law

By Alex Brown, Assistant Managing Editor
Inside Indiana Business
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says Indiana University's requirement for students, faculty and staff to show proof of vaccination from COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester "clearly runs afoul of state law." Rokita cites House Enrolled Act 1405, passed earlier this year by the Indiana General Assembly, which prohibits state or local units, including public universities, from issuing or requiring proof of immunization.

www.insideindianabusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Local
Indiana Government
Bloomington, IN
Government
City
Bloomington, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peggy Mayfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Law#Legislature#State Attorney General#State Representative#Business Law#Ag#Indiana University#House#Hoosiers#Purdue University#Covid#Eua#Iu#Vaccination#State Universities#State Senator#Legislation#Immunization#Government#Public Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Indiana StateTribTown.com

Indiana ending enhanced pandemic jobless aid next month

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will drop out of the federal program providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and other programs that expanded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor announced Monday. The changes taking effect June 19 could cut off or reduce unemployment benefits to more...
Indiana Statemax983.net

Indiana to End Pandemic Unemployment Programs Next Month

Unemployment benefits that were put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending in Indiana on June 19. Governor Eric Holcomb announced Monday that he plans to end the state’s participation in all federally-funded pandemic unemployment programs. That means unemployment recipients will no longer get an extra $300...
Indiana StateEvening Star

Health officer says schools can be mask-optional

AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1. Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday. “Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
Indiana StateWISH-TV

ISDH: 559 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health. ISDH says 559 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on May 16. A total of 735,999 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. ISDH says six more Hoosiers have died...
Indiana StateWLFI.com

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, May 17, 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 2,511,882 people have received the first dose of the vaccine. 2,305,943 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. locally, Tippecanoe County reports 74,824 have been fully vaccinated.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StateIbj.com

Indiana getting first new insurance commissioner since 2010

Keywords Department of Insurance / Government & Economic Development / Health Care & Insurance / Law / Politics & Government. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
Indiana StateInside Indiana Business

Indiana to End Federal Unemployment Benefits

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana is joining a growing list of states opting out of federal pandemic unemployment benefits. The program added $300 per week on top of state unemployment benefits. Governor Eric Holcomb says state participation will end effective June 19. Holcomb says the decision was made in part because employers...
Indiana Stateabc57.com

Indiana has 735,999 cases of COVID-19, 13,069 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health announced there are 559 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths. There have been a total of 735,999 cases and 13,033 deaths. As of Tuesday, a total of 4,817,825 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,511,882 first doses and 2,305,943 individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Bloomington, INwgclradio.com

WGCL News — County, City Rescind April 7 Health Order

On Friday Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton issued Executive Order 20-04, rescinding group size restrictions inside the city related to the pandemic. The order ties into Monroe County’s public health order regarding face coverings and gathering limits as well. While the steps follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control...
Monroe County, INwbiw.com

Monroe County rescinds COVID-19 health order effective today

BLOOMINGTON – On Friday, the Monroe County Health Department issued a press release rescinding current restrictions and guidelines effective today at 8 a.m. Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton will also rescind Executive Order 20-03, which limited non-commercial gatherings within city limits to 15 people, according to a release. That order will also go into effect today.
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Monroe County, INindianapublicmedia.org

Should You Go Maskless? Some Medical Professionals Say They Won't

The nation’s largest union of registered nurses has condemned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new mask recommendation for fully vaccinated people, saying the decision is not “based on science.”. National Nurses United cited eight concerns including a continued high number of COVID-19 cases, circulation of variants, and unanswered...