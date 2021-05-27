AG: IU Vaccination Ruling Violates State Law
BLOOMINGTON - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says Indiana University's requirement for students, faculty and staff to show proof of vaccination from COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester "clearly runs afoul of state law." Rokita cites House Enrolled Act 1405, passed earlier this year by the Indiana General Assembly, which prohibits state or local units, including public universities, from issuing or requiring proof of immunization.www.insideindianabusiness.com