Health Services

Many Pre-Surgery Tests Are Useless, So Why Are Hospitals Still Using Them?

US News and World Report
 5 days ago

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients facing relatively simple outpatient surgeries are nonetheless being told to undergo a number of preoperative tests that just aren't necessary, a new study reports. More than half of a group of patients facing low-risk outpatient surgery received one or more tests --...

www.usnews.com
