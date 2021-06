Originally released in 2004, the Samurai Warriors series was loosely based on the Sengoku period in Japanese history. While being an entirely new franchise, it was essentially Dynasty Warriorsin a different era. This isn’t a bad thing for fans of the one versus a thousand format, though keeping things fresh and interesting must be difficult when the same template is used for who knows how many games at this point. Samurai Warriors 5 was announced a few months ago with claims that it will offer a new experience and revitalize the series.