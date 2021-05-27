Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

‘Savage’ serial domestic violence abuser Jeremy Alan Andrews gets life in prison

By CNN Newsource
KEYT
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) — Jeremy Alan Andrews, 41, of Dallas viciously attacked his girlfriend for more than three hours after accusing her of cheating. A jury found Andrews guilty of assault family violence by strangulation in that case. Now he could spend the rest of his life in prison. A...

keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Mckinney, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Serial#Abuser#Prison#Accused Of Assault#Police Violence#Domestic Assault#The Assault#Savage#Ktvt#Assault Family Violence#Physical Abuse#Sentencing#Aggravated Robbery#Strangulation#Infidelity#Officer Laine Strickland#Dating#Women#Controlled Substance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Dallas, TXKSLTV

Arrest Made After Boy, 4, Found Slain On Dallas Street

DALLAS (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday. Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.
Texas Statewbap.com

Ex-Prosecutor Disbarred After Wrongful Convictions in Texas

DALLAS (AP) – A former Dallas County prosecutor has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence that led to the wrongful convictions of two men who spent 14 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a pastor. The Dallas Morning News reports...
Carrollton, TXDallas News

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Irving man in Carrollton garage

Three people have been arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting in Carrollton. Roman Anthony Casas, 23, of McKinney, Marqell Jamarll Davis, 31, of Dallas and Briana Nicole Ashley Orikpete, 27, of Dallas each face one count of murder in the slaying of Diego Martinez. Martinez, a 27-year-old Irving...
Posted by
Oxygen

'Someone Out There Knows Something': Dallas TV Exec Found Dead 6 Months After Vanishing

A Dallas television executive has been found dead in Texas, six months after he vanished. The search for James Alan White, 55, ended on Thursday after a survey crew found human remains in a wooded area near the Paul Quinn College campus, according to a press release from the Dallas Police Department. The remains were positively identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner as White.
Dallas, TXPosted by
KEEL Radio

4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Dallas Street

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas. Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis. Brown was being held Sunday in Dallas County jail on $750,000 bond. Police received a call that there was a child dead in the street at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday. A police official has said it appears the child suffered a violent death, and that “an edged weapon” was used.
Texas Statewdrb.com

Texas man arrested after 4-year-old boy found dead in street, police say

(FOX NEWS) -- A Texas man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found lying dead in a street early Saturday, investigators said. Darriynn Brown, 18, was charged with kidnapping and theft, the Dallas Police Department said. Police also said that investigators anticipate more charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.
Collin County, TXDallas News

We’re grateful one Plano cop kept his cool

Of all the people in Collin County who are mishandling events related to the death of Marvin Scott III, we’re grateful that one police officer managed to keep his head. Scott is the man who was arrested March 14 and died by homicide inside the Collin County jail. On May 2, about 50 demonstrators blocked an intersection at Sam Rayburn Tollway and Preston Road to protest Scott’s death. They had reason to protest. As we’ve written before, police custody is where homicides should be prevented, not committed. Seven county employees were fired because of Scott’s death. None face criminal charges yet. But even though there is reason to protest here, demonstrators shouldn’t have blocked a street. In fact, as Collin County Judge Chris Hill pointed out, it’s illegal to do so.