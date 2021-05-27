Va. Couple Shot on Front Lawn in 'Brutal' Double Murder, Police Say: 'They Did Nothing Wrong'
Police are searching for suspects after a husband and wife with military experience were killed Wednesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters Wednesday that officers responded to a "brutal double murder" that morning, explaining that a husband and wife were "gunned down in their front yard." First responders found two people inside the home who were physically unharmed.www.msn.com