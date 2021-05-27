Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Heitritter: Steelers’ Free Agency Wishlist

By Jonathan Heitritter
Steelers Depot
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs has been reported on the Terrible Podcast the last couple of weeks by Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are routinely known for bringing in players after rookie minicamp that end up making the 53-man roster to start the season. The team has already signed DB Arthur Maulet who figures to play as a slot corner and depth at safety, providing much-needed versatility to the defensive backfield. However, the team normally has two-to-three players signed during this time in the offseason up to training camp make the regular season roster come Week 1, so I have taken my shot at providing five sensible options at positions of need that the Steelers could have interest in signing that would have a chance to make an impact in 2021 and possibly beyond.

steelersdepot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Moses
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Jesse James
Person
Alex Okafor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Chiefs#American Football#Ravens#Bengals#The Terrible Podcast#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Hc#Cavaliers#Rt#Lt#Pro Bowl#Pro Football Focus#Ol#Banner#Detroit Lions Pittsburgh#Oakland Raiders#Kansas City Chiefs With#Calais Campbell#Cleveland Browns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

10 Offensive free agent fits for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are creeping toward the 2021 season, and have set up a roster that is game ready. But with any professional sports team you can never have too much talent. In a league based on scoring any team could take a 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers approach by filling their roster with free agent offensive talent to create both depth and mismatches. The Steelers are a team that typically stays away from free agent moves, but with a lowered salary cap there should be opportunities to add talent for next to nothing.
NFLSteelers Depot

Trading Places: Pat Freiermuth Inherits Vance McDonald’s Locker Next To Ben Roethlisberger

They say that the tight end is a quarterback’s best friend, and some of them take it literally. Vance McDonald was quick to pounce on the opportunity to grab the locker next to Ben Roethlisberger when first acquired by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. Having since retired, his locker is now occupied by the team’s latest tight end: second-round pick Pat Freiermuth.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Predicting the Pittsburgh Steelers major stat leaders for 2021

The 2021 NFL season is creeping closer by the day, with rookie camp in the books the Steelers training camp roster is all but set. We already know who the big players will be, but who among them will lead the Steelers in major individual stats categories? Below we will predict just that with our stat leader predictions.
NFLSteelers Depot

PFF: Steelers The ‘Favorite Fit’ For Free Agent T Russell Okung

While they have their in-house candidates, the Pittsburgh Steelers have an unsettled situation at the tackle position, as they figure out who will start and where between Zach Banner, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore, Jr., and perhaps Joe Haeg, as well. One option that they don’t have is bringing in a...
NFLSteelers Depot

CBS Predicts Steelers Will Miss Playoffs In 2021

Following Jason La Canfora’s scathing comments about Ben Roethlisberger and the state of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s no surprise to see him exclude the Steelers from the 2021 playoff race. In a CBS article posted Monday, he predicted Pittsburgh to be one of five teams who made the 2020 postseason but won’t return this year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

On paper, Steelers don’t seem like a true playoff contender

Despite the return of Roethlisberger, this Steelers team faces one of the toughest schedules. Add in the losses on defense and this team isn’t a playoff team this year. The Steelers dedicated this offseason to fixing their biggest need: reestablishing the running game. While the additions of Najee Harris, Kendrick Green, and the return of Zach Banner should see this ground attack improve, it doesn’t offset the losses the team suffered elsewhere. Throw in the question marks surrounding Ben Roethlisberger and the odds of being playoff-bound seem even more unlikely.
NFLSteelers Depot

PFF: Steelers’ Watt, Tuitt Among Best Red-Zone Pass Rushers In NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt no favors by the leaguewide salary cap situation this year, and one can certainly argue that it cost them some of their effective as a defense to rush the passer. Not only did they lose one of their primary rushers in Bud Dupree, they also lost two starting cornerbacks, which will have the consequence of allowing quarterbacks to get rid of the ball more quickly, and thus giving rushers less time to get into the backfield.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers Announce Signing Of Four Draft Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced today they have signed nearly half their 2021 draft class, inking 5th round DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, 6th round OLB Quincy Roche, and 7th rounders DB Tre Norwood and P Pressley Harvin III to their rookie contracts. The Steelers traded up into the 5th round to acquire...
NFLSteelers Depot

Study Finds Steelers Have 20th Oldest Roster In Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers may no longer be “Warren Sapp is going to yell about it” old but they’re still among the older teams in football according to research done by Andrew Walker in a recent tweet. He compiled the average age for each club. The Steelers tied for the 20th oldest team with an average age of 25.44 years. That comes in slightly above the average of 24.98 years.
NFLSteelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Steelers Will Record At Least 2 Defensive TDs In 2021

The offseason is inevitably a period of projection and speculation, which makes it the ideal time to ponder the hypotheticals that the Pittsburgh Steelers will face over the course of the next year, whether it is addressing free agency, the draft, performance on the field, or some more ephemeral topic.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers 3 bold predictions for the 2021-2022 season

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 11: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against Adrian Clayborn #94 of the Cleveland Browns on January 11, 2021 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Steelers still have some question marks on this team and...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Have Shallow Pool To Choose From If They Want To Sign Tryout Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to signing tryout players. In fact, they’re probably on the higher end of turning guys from invite to contract. In the team’s last rookie minicamp pre-pandemic, rookie QB Devlin Hodges was there solely on a tryout basis. He played well enough to earn a spot on the 90 man roster, flashed in camp, and though it came under the worst of circumstances, started six games. He’s not the only example. LB Terence Garvin and FB Will Johnson are also names who went from tryout to contributing meaningful NFL snaps. And there are plenty others who got signed even if they ultimately were let go by summer’s end.
NFLchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Schedule: Series History Against Every Opponent

With yesterday’s schedule release by the NFL, we can now dissect every team’s 2021 slate months in advance. Here’s a look at every Steelers opponent, and an overview of the series between the two, both recent games and across NFL history. Did you know that Pittsburgh is facing one team...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers 2021 Undrafted Free Agent class ranked 8th in AFC

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to draft nine players in the 2021 NFL Draft, and they added eight players who went undrafted. These Undrafted Free Agents (UDFA) are clinging to a hope and a prayer to try and make the roster. However, the Steelers have shown they are never one to turn their backs on a player just because they weren’t an official draft pick for the black and gold.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 5th-Round Pick Isaiahh Loudermilk Signs Rookie Deal

Steelers defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk, who was selected with the 156th pick after Pittsburgh traded up with the Miami Dolphins, signed his rookie deal today, the team announced Saturday. Spotrac projects that Loudermilk’s four-year deal will be worth $3,800,289 with a signing bonus of $320,289. Loudermilk made 26 career starts...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers center Kendrick Green can be an improvement over an old Maurkice Pouncey

The Steelers are hoping they found their center of the future in Kendrick Green. Here’s why he can be an improvement over an aging Maurkice Pouncey. First off, let me start by saying that Maurkice Pouncey had a terrific career for the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a former two-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, it’s outright foolish to believe that a third-round draft choice is going to have a better career path. But that’s not the argument here.
NFLSteelers Depot

2022 Mock Draft Roundup: BR Tabs Malik Willis As Heir To Roethlisberger

Mock drafts from the moment the 2021 Draft ended until the moment Day 1 begins next April will be ever-present online. And a likely ever-present selection within those ever-present mocks will be the Pittsburgh Steelers searching the early rounds for an heir to Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, as Big Ben plays a likely final season with the team. Just search for “mock draft” on our website, and you’ll see a variety of names sent to Pittsburgh at the position already.