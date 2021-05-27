Heitritter: Steelers’ Free Agency Wishlist

As has been reported on the Terrible Podcast the last couple of weeks by Dave Bryan and Alex Kozora, the Pittsburgh Steelers are routinely known for bringing in players after rookie minicamp that end up making the 53-man roster to start the season. The team has already signed DB Arthur Maulet who figures to play as a slot corner and depth at safety, providing much-needed versatility to the defensive backfield. However, the team normally has two-to-three players signed during this time in the offseason up to training camp make the regular season roster come Week 1, so I have taken my shot at providing five sensible options at positions of need that the Steelers could have interest in signing that would have a chance to make an impact in 2021 and possibly beyond.