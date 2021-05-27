New Phoenix Rising stadium offers better experience for fans, athletes

PHOENIX – Phoenix Rising FC kicked off its season on April 30 and sits in first place in the USL Western Conference Pacific Division standings. Despite struggling to train in the offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team boasts a 3-1 record and perhaps some of its motivation comes from the team’s new stadium at Gila River’s Wild Horse Pass. The new stadium has training fields for the team, which its old home at Casino Arizona Field lacked. It also features a lot more room for fans.