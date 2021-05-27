'School of Rock' Star Dies at 32. Here's How His Co-Stars Remember Him
'School of Rock' Star Dies at 32. Here's How His Co-Stars Remember Him. Tragic news came Wednesday for family, friends, and fans of a former child actor who appeared in a beloved movie. On Wednesday, Kevin Clark, who starred in School of Rock as a 12-year-old, died after being hit by a car while riding his bike. The news was reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, which explained that Clark was biking in the Chicago neighborhood of Avondale.www.msn.com