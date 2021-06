Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has seen her job approval ratings plummet following a period of relentless criticism from progressives, according to a new poll. The poll, released Thursday by the University of California at Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS), found that a 46 percent plurality of California voters now disapprove of Feinstein's job performance. Although the 87-year-old Feinstein has easily won reelection to the Senate for decades, only 35 percent of voters in the poll approved of her performance, while 19 percent were unsure.