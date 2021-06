The Cincinnati Reds begin a four game series with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, June 24. Up to this point, the Reds hold an even 36-36 record, good for third in the NL Central. This team has been carried by an elite level offense. Before the series with the Braves, the Reds rank in the top ten in the following categories: AVG(.249), OBP(.329) SLG(.421) OPS(.750) 2Bs(124) and HRs(96). Leading the team are two potential All-Star starters, Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker.