Astronomer reveals never-before-seen detail of the center of our galaxy

By University of Massachusetts Amherst
Phys.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research by University of Massachusetts Amherst astronomer Daniel Wang reveals, with unprecedented clarity, details of violent phenomena in the center of our galaxy. The images, published recently in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, document an X-ray thread, G0.17-0.41, which hints at a previously unknown interstellar mechanism that may govern the energy flow and potentially the evolution of the Milky Way.

